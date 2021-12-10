ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville vs. DePaul: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Cover picture for the articleAfter an eight-game homestand, the DePaul Blue Demons will be on the road. They will take on the Louisville Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The Blue Demons took their contest against the Duquesne Dukes on Tuesday by a conclusive 87-67...

WTVQ

Carly Cramer resigns as assistant UK volleyball coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Carly Cramer announced Monday that she is stepping down from her role as the assistant volleyball coach at the University of Kentucky. “Kentucky has been my home for the past seven seasons, and it’s bittersweet to announce my departure,” Cramer said. “I have decided to take a step back from Kentucky so that I can start the next chapter of my life. Working with Craig, Anders, Kristen and the entire Kentucky Volleyball staff has been incredibly rewarding and I can’t thank them enough for all that they have done for me. I am so thankful to have had a second family that made Lexington feel like home over the past seven years. There is no doubt that there is a bright future ahead and I look forward to watching Kentucky win many more championships to come. Thank you to Mr. Barnhart, Katie Eiserman, the Big Blue Nation, and most of all the Skinner family. I will forever be a Wildcat!”
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning commits to Kentucky

With early signing day beginning Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats just landed a big-time transfer for next season. Today, Auburn Tigers transfer Tashawn Manning announced his commitment to the Wildcats. It comes after Manning visited Lexington over the weekend. He’ll have one year of eligibility at Kentucky. This is a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WNCT

Williams leads Wake Forest in 77-70 comeback win over VMI

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored a career-high 36 points and Wake Forest needed to rally in beating VMI 76-70 on Tuesday night. The Demon Deacons (10-1) are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season. Wake Forest needed a 10-0 run to start the second half to reduce its deficit to 42-39. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wcyb.com

ETSU women fall on the road at Wake Forest

The ETSU women's basketball team competed with Wake Forest for the first half in Winston-Salem, trailing by just six at the break. But the Demon Deacons exploded for 55 points in the second half, to pick up the 90-58 win over the Buc women. The game was tied at the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

