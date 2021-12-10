Louisville vs. DePaul: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Carly Cramer announced Monday that she is stepping down from her role as the assistant volleyball coach at the University of Kentucky. “Kentucky has been my home for the past seven seasons, and it’s bittersweet to announce my departure,” Cramer said. “I have decided to take a step back from Kentucky so that I can start the next chapter of my life. Working with Craig, Anders, Kristen and the entire Kentucky Volleyball staff has been incredibly rewarding and I can’t thank them enough for all that they have done for me. I am so thankful to have had a second family that made Lexington feel like home over the past seven years. There is no doubt that there is a bright future ahead and I look forward to watching Kentucky win many more championships to come. Thank you to Mr. Barnhart, Katie Eiserman, the Big Blue Nation, and most of all the Skinner family. I will forever be a Wildcat!”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO