With the first chance for the Class of 2022 to sign with their chosen college football programs nearing, it's time to check in on which programs have a chance to capture the talking points from the early signing period. After a strange 2021 recruiting cycle, which didn't allow any official visits and wiped out the evaluation period, the 2022 class overcame yet another spring of no evaluation period, but at least it had the June camp period, official visits that month and then fall officials.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO