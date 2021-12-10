ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

#GetABoost: Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwXM9_0dJKAHEs00

ANNAPOLIS, MD —Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is immediately authorizing COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for all 16- and 17-year-olds in Maryland. This action aligns with recommendations by both the FDA and the CDC. State health officials continue to strongly recommend that all eligible Marylanders get booster shots in order to maintain immunity against severe COVID-19.

“Expanding booster eligibility to include 16- and 17-year-olds is another critical step to getting more Marylanders fully protected, and with the convergence of the flu, and the Delta and Omicron variants, it comes at a critical time,” said Governor Hogan. “As we approach the holiday season, I want to again stress that getting a booster truly is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders.”

Updated Guidance to Providers. State health officials have issued an updated bulletin to providers making individuals 16 and 17 years of age-eligible for a Pfizer booster dose only at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 1.2 Million Booster Shots. To date, the State of Maryland is reporting 1,185,120 booster shots administered. Nearly half of the state’s eligible seniors have received a booster shot. Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov .

Find a Vaccine Clinic. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Request a Vaccine Clinic. Businesses, schools, organizations, or community groups can request a GoVAX mobile clinic for their organization at governor.maryland.gov/govaxmobile or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

The post #GetABoost: Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots for 16- and 17-Year-Olds appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health launches Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds program

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the launch of a new Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds, two new resources designed to support teens and adolescents who may be struggling with mental health issues. MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) developed the new resources to help Maryland youth find mental health […] The post Maryland Department of Health launches Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New MD Law, Biden Plan Cut Health-Insurance Costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial assistance is available, through new state law and the American Rescue Plan. This year, Maryland enacted Senate Bill 729, establishing a pilot program to cut costs of health insurance coverage for young adults, […] The post New MD Law, Biden Plan Cut Health-Insurance Costs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport receives via American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen John Sarbanes (MD-03), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced federal funding to support critical infrastructure improvements to some of Maryland’s regional airports, including operations, runway repair, and cleaning and sanitization efforts to stop the spread […] The post St. Mary’s County Regional Airport receives via American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Annapolis, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Washington International Horse Show Plans Return to The Show Place Arena at Prince George’s Equestrian Center

WASHINGTON, December 9, 2021 – The board of directors of the Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) presented by MARS EquestrianTM is pleased to announce the storied and prestigious equestrian event has officially applied to the USEF and FEI for a change of venue to return home to the greater Washington, D.C. area and to upgrade the show to the FEI 5* level, continuing as a member of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League in 2022.
POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State’s GOP lawmakers say new Congressional map ignores the wishes of many Marylanders

The General Assembly largely ignored the wishes of a significant portion of the state’s electorate in a recent vote to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of congressional redistricting legislation favored by Democrats, several of Maryland’s GOP lawmakers said Monday. Said action by the House of Delegates and the Senate came on Thursday evening just as […] The post State’s GOP lawmakers say new Congressional map ignores the wishes of many Marylanders appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pandemic financially devastated minority-led nonprofits

STORY HAS BEEN CORRECTED. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that 80% of Nonprofit Prince George’s County member organizations operate on $25,000 or less. Actually, 80% of all nonprofits registered in Prince George’s County operate on $25,000 or less. Nonprofit Prince George’s County reported that 50% of its 150 members operate on $250,000 or less, which is the lowest tier of financial information recorded. The sixth and seventh paragraphs have been updated. The earlier version also misquoted Tiffany Turner-Allen in the 24th paragraph. She said “pressure bursts pipes,” not “pressure must pipe.”
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Health Dept. announces Home Antigen COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available

LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 13, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Library to distribute free BinaxNOW Home Antigen COVID-19 test kits to community members, while supplies last. Each kit includes two tests and instructions for managing results. The three-county libraries will be a distribution point in order […] The post St. Mary’s Health Dept. announces Home Antigen COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co reschedules Face Covering Public Hearing

La Plata, MD- The Charles County Government has announced that the December 12, 2021, public hearing on ” Required Face Coverings to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19 Ordinance/Resolution 2021-21″ has been rescheduled until January 12, 2022. The press release from Donna Fuqua, PIO states that “Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney will continue to […] The post Charles Co reschedules Face Covering Public Hearing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Booster#Marylanders#Omicron#Coronavirus Maryland Gov#A Vaccine Clinic#Covidvax Maryland Gov
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Reopen Charles County to hold rally at Mask Mandate Virtual Hearing

Reopen Charles County, a several hundred-member group will hold its fifth peaceful demonstration to rally opposition to a proposed mask mandate in Charles County. On Wednesday, December 15, at 5:30 pm, supporters will gather at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata (the parking lot of the Charles County Government building) to testify against the return […] The post Reopen Charles County to hold rally at Mask Mandate Virtual Hearing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

In move to electric vehicles, Maryland is doing better than most states

WASHINGTON – The future of the American automobile industry is electric, President Joe Biden said in an August executive order, pledging to make half of all new cars and trucks sold in 2030 zero-emission vehicles.  Biden on Wednesday put the purchasing clout of the federal government behind his push for electric vehicles, signing a new […] The post In move to electric vehicles, Maryland is doing better than most states appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

P.G. Co, Anne Arundel among those that receive funding to reduce backlogged DNA testing

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron today announced $1,835,897 in Department of Justice grants to six Maryland law enforcement agencies to be used to reduce the backlog in DNA testing at their laboratories. The awards will be used to hire additional staff, improve and maintain laboratory capabilities, purchase specialized equipment to improve laboratory […] The post P.G. Co, Anne Arundel among those that receive funding to reduce backlogged DNA testing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Dec. 4-10, 2021

Calvert County: Lusby man receives 30 years for sexual abuse of a minor: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that James Eric Baugher, 56, of Lusby, pleaded guilty on December 3, 2021, to the crimes of a second-degree sex offense, sexual abuse of a minor, and engaging in a continuing course of conduct of criminal […] The post SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Dec. 4-10, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Winter Ban on Spreading Manure Starts December 16, Ends March 1

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture reminds farmers that the winter ban on spreading manure and other organic nutrient sources on cropland begins December 16. Farmers may resume spreading on March 1, 2022, as long as fields are not saturated, snow-covered, or hard-frozen. To avoid nutrient losses on farmland and to reduce runoff into waterways, spreading […] The post Winter Ban on Spreading Manure Starts December 16, Ends March 1 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy