ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How worried should we be about omicron? Do we need a COVID booster and flu shots?

By WGCU
usf.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince being reported in South Africa this month, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified in at least 20 states, including Florida. Omicron cases have been reported in at least 58 countries around the world. While researchers work to determine how...

health.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron FAQ: What we know about the vaccine's effectiveness today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We won't know till next week how effective the Moderna vaccine is in protecting against the omicron variant, Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan said on Friday. Preliminary data out of South Africa suggests the mutated COVID-19 virus may spread more easily than the delta variant but cause milder illness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

WHO says omicron variant could change the course of the Covid pandemic

WHO said the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 could change the course of the pandemic. The director-general said the exact impact is "still difficult to know," noting that questions about the transmissibility and severity of omicron remain unanswered. Preliminary evidence from South Africa may suggest that omicron may be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
usf.edu

Florida adds nearly 13,000 new cases of coronavirus in the past week

Florida added 12,984 new cases of coronavirus over the last week, with 2,576 of those in the greater Tampa Bay area. The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 62,026, up 325 from a week earlier. The health department reported 122,513 more Floridians were vaccinated in the week ending Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
kasu.org

What we do and don't know about the omicron COVID-19 variant

Two doctors in Israel have contracted the omicron variant of COVID-19 — both doctors had been vaccinated and boosted, according to the Sheba Medical Center. Omicron is a variant with upwards of 50 mutations, and it has put countries around the world on alert in the week since it was first detected. It’s been found on five contents and poses a “very high risk” according to the World Health Organization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
usf.edu

Mayo Clinic expert says getting a COVID booster is the best defense as omicron spreads

Florida's low levels of screening for the omicron variant could be dangerous for the state, a Mayo Clinic epidemiologist says. "Florida has done probably among the least of the larger states," Dr. Greg Poland told reporters Wednesday. "So the implication for that is, you don't know what kind of fire is coming. You don't know what kind of fire to fight."
TAMPA, FL
American Academy of Pediatrics

Do We Need to Still Worry About Mumps?

Many of us think that mumps is a disease that has gone away. It rarely comes up in the differential diagnosis. But should we be re-thinking this?. This week, Pediatrics is early releasing an article by Leah Shepersky and colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that describes the current epidemiology of mumps in the US. The article is entitled, “Mumps in Vaccinated Children and Adolescents: 2007-2019” (10.1542/peds.2021-051873).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Flu Shots#Booster#Lee Health System#Wgcu
WKRC

Flu & COVID-19: What do we need to do to protect against both?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The first U.S. case of the Omicron variant has now been detected in California, but experts warn that’s not the only illness we should be worried about. They want us to focus on what’s already widely in circulation making people very sick. While most of us are...
CINCINNATI, OH
TheAtlantaVoice

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

SciCheck Digest It’s not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the “toxicity” of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. […] The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: 2 things we don't know right now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying "we underestimate this virus at our peril," Tedros Adhanom, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Tuesday that "omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant." To underline the point, a preliminary study out of South Africa on Tuesday suggests that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective against the new variant than delta, providing 33% protection.The study by Discovery, a South African health care organization, said the Pfizer vaccine may offer 70% protection against severe complications that result in hospitialization.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy