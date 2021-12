Back in late September, a straw vote was held on Schenevus Central School District becoming part of the Worcester Central School District with an opportunity to say "yes" or "no" to both districts merging according to The Schenevus Central School District website. The merger passed in both school districts with Schenevus voters voting 339 to 223 to merge and in Worcester is was a 327 to 140 vote in favor of it. At that point in time, it had been a long process to get to that vote with careful planning and studies involved.

SCHENEVUS, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO