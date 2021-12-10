ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Calvert seeks candidates to train as Bus Drivers

By Calvert County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47skeo_0dJK9qgh00

The Transportation Department for Calvert County Public Schools is seeking qualified candidates to train and certify as school bus drivers.

School bus drivers work for independent school bus contractors throughout Calvert County. These contractors hire drivers to work on everyday routes, to work as substitute drivers, and to drive trips to athletic and extracurricular events. These positions provide an opportunity to work close to home and to serve the children and schools in our community.

Earlier this year, CCPS met with representatives from the Calvert County bus contractors, bus drivers, and representatives of the Calvert County Government to reach an agreement. The new agreement included an hourly increase at all levels of experience and a guaranteed 8 hours per day effective this calendar year. The new pay rates are below:

To receive details on the process of earning bus driver certification and training, use the link below to provide specific information to begin the Application for Certification .

CCPS is also seeking Substitute Bus Assistants at an hourly rate of $14.00/hour. Please visit the Employment page of the Calvert County Public Schools website .

The post Calvert seeks candidates to train as Bus Drivers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 2

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co reschedules Face Covering Public Hearing

La Plata, MD- The Charles County Government has announced that the December 12, 2021, public hearing on ” Required Face Coverings to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19 Ordinance/Resolution 2021-21″ has been rescheduled until January 12, 2022. The press release from Donna Fuqua, PIO states that “Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney will continue to […] The post Charles Co reschedules Face Covering Public Hearing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Freshman, Bus driver honored for heroic acts on bus ride home

Jade Russell, a freshman at North Point High School, and Chanelle Wilson, a school bus driver for Swann Transportation, were awarded certificates of appreciation at the December Board of Education meeting for their heroic acts. Russell was on her regular bus ride home when she realized the bus driver was having a medical emergency. The […] The post Charles Co. Freshman, Bus driver honored for heroic acts on bus ride home appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Pilot Program Offering Free Fares on VanGO for Six Months

The Department of Planning and Growth Management Transit Division will begin a fare-free pilot program on VanGO starting Monday, Jan. 3, to Thursday, June 30. VanGO riders will be able to board buses without paying a fare. The pilot program is to help those impacted by the pandemic and for older adults and people with disabilities. […] The post Charles Co. Pilot Program Offering Free Fares on VanGO for Six Months appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Commissioners December 14, 2021 Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, county health officer, provided the monthly COVID-19 brief to the Commissioner-led Board of Health. Following the Board of Health meeting, the Commissioners heard from the county attorney’s office with the final plan, report […] The post St. Mary’s Commissioners December 14, 2021 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Calvert County, MD
Calvert County, MD
Traffic
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Redistricting Committee to Meet to Explore Options for County Election Districts

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 14, 2021 – The Calvert County Redistricting Committee will hold a hybrid public meeting Monday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. to consider options for Calvert County Election Districts. The meeting will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The public […] The post Calvert County Redistricting Committee to Meet to Explore Options for County Election Districts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport receives via American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen John Sarbanes (MD-03), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced federal funding to support critical infrastructure improvements to some of Maryland’s regional airports, including operations, runway repair, and cleaning and sanitization efforts to stop the spread […] The post St. Mary’s County Regional Airport receives via American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
U.S. POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Reopen Charles County to hold rally at Mask Mandate Virtual Hearing

Reopen Charles County, a several hundred-member group will hold its fifth peaceful demonstration to rally opposition to a proposed mask mandate in Charles County. On Wednesday, December 15, at 5:30 pm, supporters will gather at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata (the parking lot of the Charles County Government building) to testify against the return […] The post Reopen Charles County to hold rally at Mask Mandate Virtual Hearing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sixth graders at Davis Middle School go virtual after COVID outbreak

On Monday, December 13, 2021, North Point High School Principal Daniel Kaple sent an email to all parents advising them that all sixth-grade students at the Theodore G. Davis Middle School would be going virtual for the week(12/4-12/17/2021). The email received by The Chronicle was from a parent that had children in both North Point […] The post Sixth graders at Davis Middle School go virtual after COVID outbreak appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Ccps#Substitute Bus Assistants#Bus Drivers
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St.Mary’s Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett to Take Leave of Absence

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Commissioner President Randy Guy has announced that St. Mary’s County Government County Administrator, Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett, will be taking an immediate leave of absence for medical care. In the interim, Catherine Pratson, Director, Human Resources, and David Weiskopf, County Attorney, will assume the full duties and responsibilities of the County Administrator position. Commissioner President […] The post St.Mary’s Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett to Take Leave of Absence appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Sheriff Announces ‘Lock It or Lose It’ Campaign

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announces its ‘Lock It or Lose It’ public awareness campaign and crime prevention program, to remind citizens a majority of property crimes can be prevented by simply locking vehicles, home doors, garage doors, and windows. During the ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office […] The post Calvert Sheriff Announces ‘Lock It or Lose It’ Campaign appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Health Dept. announces Home Antigen COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available

LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 13, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Library to distribute free BinaxNOW Home Antigen COVID-19 test kits to community members, while supplies last. Each kit includes two tests and instructions for managing results. The three-county libraries will be a distribution point in order […] The post St. Mary’s Health Dept. announces Home Antigen COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Challengers Division Boundaries Expands to Include all Southern Maryland

PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – Calvert American Little League is excited to announce that its inclusive Challengers Division has expanded to include youth with physical and intellectual disabilities throughout all of Southern Maryland.  The new boundary includes all of District 7 Little League – Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as all areas south of US 50 in […] The post Challengers Division Boundaries Expands to Include all Southern Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Library Welcomes Thinking Money for Kids Exhibition

December 14, 2021 – Leonardtown, Md. – St. Mary’s County Library is pleased to announce the Thinking Money for Kids Exhibition is currently visiting Lexington Park Library. This special traveling exhibition is designed to teach kids and their families about money, thanks to a competitive national grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and the FINRA […] The post St. Mary’s County Library Welcomes Thinking Money for Kids Exhibition appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pandemic financially devastated minority-led nonprofits

STORY HAS BEEN CORRECTED. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that 80% of Nonprofit Prince George’s County member organizations operate on $25,000 or less. Actually, 80% of all nonprofits registered in Prince George’s County operate on $25,000 or less. Nonprofit Prince George’s County reported that 50% of its 150 members operate on $250,000 or less, which is the lowest tier of financial information recorded. The sixth and seventh paragraphs have been updated. The earlier version also misquoted Tiffany Turner-Allen in the 24th paragraph. She said “pressure bursts pipes,” not “pressure must pipe.”
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

North Beach Update: Public Area Closures and Flooding Repairs Due to October Storm

UPDATE December 1, 2021: The Town of North Beach expects repair work on the areas affected by the October storm and flooding to commence in the coming weeks. Continued closures: The boat slips along the pier, a section of the boardwalk in front of the homes between “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street, and the fishing deck continues to be closed to the public. Residents that live in the houses on the boardwalk in the area of “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street are permitted on the boardwalk to access their homes.
NORTH BEACH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Drunk Driver Sentenced for Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officer During Traffic Stop

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Erickson Recinos, 36, of Lanham was sentenced to five years suspend all but 18 months for one count of second-degree assault on Anne Arundel County Police Officer Erica Magnuson and one count of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The State’s Attorney’s Office had sought a sentence of 3 years incarceration for the assault on the officer and a one-year sentence for the driving under the influence charge, to run concurrently.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

School Resource Officer Hailed as a Hero for Life Saving Actions

On December 2, 2021, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer (SRO) Kam Parks walked into the cafeteria at Windy Hill Middle School for routine lunch duty with his 8th-grade students. It was business as usual until Deputy Parks observed what appeared to be a child in distress out of the corner of his […] The post School Resource Officer Hailed as a Hero for Life Saving Actions appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy