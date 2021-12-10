Department of Recreation & Parks’ Gymnastics Academy USAG Team Places in Second Competition of Season

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy placed in their second competition of the season Sunday, Dec. 5, 202, at the Gingerbread Invitational in Fruitland.

St. Mary’s County was represented by 35 athletes from Levels 3-7 and Xcel Silver, Gold & Platinum teams. Eight individual gymnasts placed in the top three All Around for their respective Level and Division, including three third-place, two-second place, and three first-place finishers. Levels 3, 4, and 6 and Xcel Silver and Gold each earned second-place team overall while Xcel Platinum earned first place team overall.

St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed this past weekend at Beach Bounders Gymnastics. The gymnasts will be competing again next on the weekend of Jan. 14-17, 2022, at the 2022 Hill’s Maryland Classic held at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. “We are extremely proud of our hard-working coaches and gymnasts who competed this past weekend and cannot wait to see what the rest of the season has in store,” said Arthur Shepherd, Director, Department of Recreation & Parks.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Gymnastics, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics or call 301-862-1462. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation .

