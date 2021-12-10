ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Update on Threat of Mass Violence Made Outside of Charles School

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jzcwt_0dJK9lWI00

On December 2, a Charles County Sheriff’s school resource officer was made aware of suspicious activity that occurred outside of school, but involved students.

A preliminary investigation revealed a student at Mattawoman Middle School was on an online video chat with students at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School when he made a remark that he should shoot students at Jenifer Elementary. One of the students reported the conversation to a school administrator who contacted the school resource officer.

The parents of the student who made the remark and the parents of the students who were online when the remark was made were notified. An investigation was completed and reviewed with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office who determined the facts of the case did not rise to the level of criminal charges and the case will continue to be mitigated by the Charles County Public Schools.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and well-being of students and staff. All threats and rumors related to schools are thoroughly investigated by a Charles County Sheriff’s school resource officer. Parents are reminded to talk with their children about the dangers and consequences of making threats of violence. In addition, parents are urged to talk with their children about using social media and the internet in a responsible manner. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305.

The post Update on Threat of Mass Violence Made Outside of Charles School appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Sheriff Announces ‘Lock It or Lose It’ Campaign

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announces its ‘Lock It or Lose It’ public awareness campaign and crime prevention program, to remind citizens a majority of property crimes can be prevented by simply locking vehicles, home doors, garage doors, and windows. During the ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office […] The post Calvert Sheriff Announces ‘Lock It or Lose It’ Campaign appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sixth graders at Davis Middle School go virtual after COVID outbreak

On Monday, December 13, 2021, North Point High School Principal Daniel Kaple sent an email to all parents advising them that all sixth-grade students at the Theodore G. Davis Middle School would be going virtual for the week(12/4-12/17/2021). The email received by The Chronicle was from a parent that had children in both North Point […] The post Sixth graders at Davis Middle School go virtual after COVID outbreak appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Information Leading to the Identity of Theft Suspect(s) and Burglary Suspect(s)

Officers are investigating three thefts from autos that occurred on December 7 in the early afternoon in the parking lots of Festival Shopping Center and Waldorf Market Place. In each case, the suspect(s) broke out a window of a car and stole property that was left inside. Officers are pursuing additional information.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Freshman, Bus driver honored for heroic acts on bus ride home

Jade Russell, a freshman at North Point High School, and Chanelle Wilson, a school bus driver for Swann Transportation, were awarded certificates of appreciation at the December Board of Education meeting for their heroic acts. Russell was on her regular bus ride home when she realized the bus driver was having a medical emergency. The […] The post Charles Co. Freshman, Bus driver honored for heroic acts on bus ride home appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co reschedules Face Covering Public Hearing

La Plata, MD- The Charles County Government has announced that the December 12, 2021, public hearing on ” Required Face Coverings to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19 Ordinance/Resolution 2021-21″ has been rescheduled until January 12, 2022. The press release from Donna Fuqua, PIO states that “Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney will continue to […] The post Charles Co reschedules Face Covering Public Hearing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Twenty-three year old from Clinton MD dies in Upper Marlboro crash

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Upper Marlboro. The deceased passenger is 23-year- old Terrific Price of Clinton.  On December 12, 2021, at approximately 12:25 am, patrol officers responded to the 12200 block of Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro for a crash involving two […] The post Twenty-three year old from Clinton MD dies in Upper Marlboro crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

LOCATED: Police searching for “At-Risk” Mechanicsville woman

UPDATE 11:117 a.m. 12/12/2021: Advisory: Missing person Bonnie J. Bean has been located The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing “at-risk” person: Bonnie June Bean, 66y/o, white, female. Last seen: Mechanicsville, 12/11/21 operating black Chevrolet HHR. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Bonnie June […] The post LOCATED: Police searching for “At-Risk” Mechanicsville woman appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#School Administrator#School Resource Officer#Mattawoman Middle School#Jenifer Elementary#Ccps
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Teen dies from injuries in St. Leonard crash

On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of MD Rt. 4 and Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstance, the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assume the […] The post Teen dies from injuries in St. Leonard crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT LEONARD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Reopen Charles County to hold rally at Mask Mandate Virtual Hearing

Reopen Charles County, a several hundred-member group will hold its fifth peaceful demonstration to rally opposition to a proposed mask mandate in Charles County. On Wednesday, December 15, at 5:30 pm, supporters will gather at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata (the parking lot of the Charles County Government building) to testify against the return […] The post Reopen Charles County to hold rally at Mask Mandate Virtual Hearing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pandemic financially devastated minority-led nonprofits

STORY HAS BEEN CORRECTED. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that 80% of Nonprofit Prince George’s County member organizations operate on $25,000 or less. Actually, 80% of all nonprofits registered in Prince George’s County operate on $25,000 or less. Nonprofit Prince George’s County reported that 50% of its 150 members operate on $250,000 or less, which is the lowest tier of financial information recorded. The sixth and seventh paragraphs have been updated. The earlier version also misquoted Tiffany Turner-Allen in the 24th paragraph. She said “pressure bursts pipes,” not “pressure must pipe.”
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Drunk Driver Sentenced for Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officer During Traffic Stop

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Erickson Recinos, 36, of Lanham was sentenced to five years suspend all but 18 months for one count of second-degree assault on Anne Arundel County Police Officer Erica Magnuson and one count of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The State’s Attorney’s Office had sought a sentence of 3 years incarceration for the assault on the officer and a one-year sentence for the driving under the influence charge, to run concurrently.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Middle school student facing possible charges over airsoft gun in school

Waldorf, MD- A Charles County student is facing possible charges for bringing an airsoft replica gun on school grounds. On December 8, 2021, another student alerted staff at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School that another student had a replica weapon in their backpack. A Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and school employee were able to retrieve the replica weapon from the backpack without incident.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Narcotics Enforcement Team Arrests Suspect in Connection with Drug Trafficking

On December 8, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at an apartment in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place after investigating the report of drug trafficking and nuisance complaints at the address. Detectives recovered approximately 21 bags of crack cocaine, 13 grams of marijuana, 21 Suboxone strips, and […] The post Charles Narcotics Enforcement Team Arrests Suspect in Connection with Drug Trafficking appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert seeks candidates to train as Bus Drivers

The Transportation Department for Calvert County Public Schools is seeking qualified candidates to train and certify as school bus drivers.  School bus drivers work for independent school bus contractors throughout Calvert County. These contractors hire drivers to work on everyday routes, to work as substitute drivers, and to drive trips to athletic and extracurricular events. These […] The post Calvert seeks candidates to train as Bus Drivers   appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Thirty-three graduate from Calvert Drug Court

The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office is a strong supporter of, and active participant in the Circuit Court Adult Treatment Program.  In 2021, this Program graduated 33 individuals.   These individuals underwent a minimum of 18 months of intensive supervision counseling, drug-testing, and treatment.  They were required to maintain sobriety and stay crime-free.  At a […] The post Thirty-three graduate from Calvert Drug Court appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

#GetABoost: Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is immediately authorizing COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for all 16- and 17-year-olds in Maryland. This action aligns with recommendations by both the FDA and the CDC. State health officials continue to strongly recommend that all eligible Marylanders get booster shots in order to maintain […] The post #GetABoost: Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots for 16- and 17-Year-Olds appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy