Thirty-three graduate from Calvert Drug Court

The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office is a strong supporter of, and active participant in the Circuit Court Adult Treatment Program. In 2021, this Program graduated 33 individuals.

These individuals underwent a minimum of 18 months of intensive supervision counseling, drug-testing, and treatment. They were required to maintain sobriety and stay crime-free. At a time when the country is still reeling from the opioid epidemic, the Adult Treatment Program offers an effective path toward lifting people out of their addictions. Further information about the Program may be found at circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us.

The Program is presided over by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee, Administrative Judge of the Calvert County Circuit Court.

