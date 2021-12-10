ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Thirty-three graduate from Calvert Drug Court

By Calvert County States Attorney's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ3vz_0dJK9X7000

The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office is a strong supporter of, and active participant in the Circuit Court Adult Treatment Program.  In 2021, this Program graduated 33 individuals.

These individuals underwent a minimum of 18 months of intensive supervision counseling, drug-testing, and treatment.  They were required to maintain sobriety and stay crime-free.  At a time when the country is still reeling from the opioid epidemic, the Adult Treatment Program offers an effective path toward lifting people out of their addictions.  Further information about the Program may be found at circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us.

The Program is presided over by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee, Administrative Judge of the Calvert County Circuit Court.

The post Thirty-three graduate from Calvert Drug Court appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health launches Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds program

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the launch of a new Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds, two new resources designed to support teens and adolescents who may be struggling with mental health issues. MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) developed the new resources to help Maryland youth find mental health […] The post Maryland Department of Health launches Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co reschedules Face Covering Public Hearing

La Plata, MD- The Charles County Government has announced that the December 12, 2021, public hearing on ” Required Face Coverings to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19 Ordinance/Resolution 2021-21″ has been rescheduled until January 12, 2022. The press release from Donna Fuqua, PIO states that “Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney will continue to […] The post Charles Co reschedules Face Covering Public Hearing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Commissioners December 14, 2021 Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, county health officer, provided the monthly COVID-19 brief to the Commissioner-led Board of Health. Following the Board of Health meeting, the Commissioners heard from the county attorney’s office with the final plan, report […] The post St. Mary’s Commissioners December 14, 2021 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Health Dept. announces Home Antigen COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available

LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 13, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Library to distribute free BinaxNOW Home Antigen COVID-19 test kits to community members, while supplies last. Each kit includes two tests and instructions for managing results. The three-county libraries will be a distribution point in order […] The post St. Mary’s Health Dept. announces Home Antigen COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
Calvert County, MD
Government
County
Calvert County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvert Drug Court
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

P.G. Co, Anne Arundel among those that receive funding to reduce backlogged DNA testing

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron today announced $1,835,897 in Department of Justice grants to six Maryland law enforcement agencies to be used to reduce the backlog in DNA testing at their laboratories. The awards will be used to hire additional staff, improve and maintain laboratory capabilities, purchase specialized equipment to improve laboratory […] The post P.G. Co, Anne Arundel among those that receive funding to reduce backlogged DNA testing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

#GetABoost: Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is immediately authorizing COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for all 16- and 17-year-olds in Maryland. This action aligns with recommendations by both the FDA and the CDC. State health officials continue to strongly recommend that all eligible Marylanders get booster shots in order to maintain […] The post #GetABoost: Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots for 16- and 17-Year-Olds appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Update on Threat of Mass Violence Made Outside of Charles School

On December 2, a Charles County Sheriff’s school resource officer was made aware of suspicious activity that occurred outside of school, but involved students. A preliminary investigation revealed a student at Mattawoman Middle School was on an online video chat with students at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School when he made a remark […] The post Update on Threat of Mass Violence Made Outside of Charles School appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy