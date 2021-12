NBA legend Reggie Miller is just being realistic: he doesn’t think anyone will be able to break the 3-point record of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Heading to Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, Curry is just two 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record of 2973 triples. He is expected to claim the throne as the NBA’s 3-point shooting king at MSG, and when he does, Miller doesn’t see anyone from taking his place.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO