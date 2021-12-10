ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAXEX expands sales team and footprint

By Candyd Mendoza
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital mortgage exchange MAXEX is looking to grow its national sales team in response to the accelerating market adoption of its platform. MAXEX, which connects banks and nonbanks with investors through a single clearinghouse, has announced plans to more than double the size of its national sales force in...

Genelec expands Nordic sales team with new hires

Genelec has appointed Mirko Ekberg as Genelec’s Finnish pro audio sales manager and Fredrik Setterberg as Genelec’s Swedish team’s sales engineer, further expanding its Nordic team. Ekberg is responsible for developing both studio and MI dealer networks, building closer relationships with key studio customers. Setterberg will focus...
Greystone names new head of CMBS lending platform

Greystone has brought in Rich Highfield to head its CMBS lending platform and expansion into a fully proprietary conduit offering for multifamily and commercial assets. Based in Charlotte, NC, Highfield will lead the expansion, which Greystone claims will be a “more seamless, direct source of long term, fixed-rate debt for property investors.” The commercial real estate firm added that the upgrade aims to eliminate stress points for borrowers throughout the process of sizing, underwriting, and buying CMBS deals.
Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
RBC strengthens presence and position in US-based mortgage company

Royal Bank of Canada announced that it boosted its stake in US-based Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. RBC’s strengthened presence pushed its owned shares in Cherry Hill MIC to 25,597 shares after the purchase of 2,343 shares during Q2. RBC owned 0.15% of the MIC, worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
LeadingRE Expands Member Services Team

Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has expanded its Member Services team, with the addition of Tamara McHugh and Keith Spriggs, CRP, both in the role of vice president, Business Solutions. In their new roles, McHugh and Spriggs will serve as business consultants for a defined...
Vexus Fiber Plans to Add Laredo, Texas to its Expanding Fiber Broadband Footprint

Vexus Fiber plans to build a privately funded Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network in Laredo, Texas, with a potential customer base of 70,000 residences and businesses. This is the company’s second expansion announcement in a little more than a month. In November Vexus Fiber unveiled plans to launch its fiber-to-the-premises service in Santa Fe, NM if the local government approves the franchise application that the provider submitted.
DOKU teams with Kaddra to expand Indonesian offering

Indonesia-based payment gateway DOKU has entered a partnership with Singapore-based Kaddra to provide the former’s e-retail solutions for merchants adopting the mobile commerce trend. The development of digital payments has opened new opportunities for SMEs to develop stronger digital commerce, according to the yahoofinance.com. DOKU wants to sit at...
Non-QM wholesale lender adopts OptifiNow and LoanScorecard's loan scenario integration

LoanScorecard, a provider of non-agency automated underwriting systems, has partnered with marketing automation company OptifiNow to enable brokers to quickly determine program eligibility and pricing decisions in high-volume call center sales processes. Through the partnership, OptifiNow’s Support OnDemand customer service module has been integrated with LoanScorecard’s automated loan decision engine....
Cenlar FSB announces senior promotion

Cenlar FSB, a mortgage subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has announced the promotion of Patrick O’Brien to director of business discovery. O’Brien, who brings 20 years of mortgage servicing experience, joined Cenlar last year as service excellence group manager. The company says that O’Brien will support clients and engage with the marketplace to determine where Cenlar can add value with potential partners.
Alternative lender expands prime mortgage platform to Quebec

Equitable Bank has announced that it is expanding its EQB Evolution Suite of prime mortgage products to Quebec. The EQB Evolution Suite is aimed at borrowers considering a residential property purchase, as well as investors acquiring rental properties. The platform also caters to newcomers to Canada who are buying homes, and those who are purchasing vacation or second properties.
Amerant Mortgage launches new division

Amerant Mortgage is looking to grow its market share with the launch of its wholesale division. According to its release, Amerant Wholesale Mortgage has onboarded 28 new staff who are expected to “supercharge the wholesale channel” for the company. The team is headed by mortgage industry veterans Rich Linderman, director of wholesale lending; Dennis Waxman, national wholesale sales director; and Mellissa Rugh, director of wholesale operations.
"The time to focus on purchases was one year ago…"

Leif Boyd (pictured) likes to plan in advance. For AmeriSave’s new retail division chief production officer, brokers should look ahead by at least a year if they wish to stay ahead of the competition. “I do believe in assessing the ship when it’s on the horizon rather than when...
New year success; tapping into the best non-QM mortgage products

This article was produced in partnership with RCN Capital. Karen Surca of Mortgage Professional America sat down with Erica LaCentra (pictured), chief marketing officer with RCN Capital to discuss the continuing growth in the commercial lending space and how RCN Capital brokers can position themselves for success in the new year.
Mortgages might hinder banks' net interest margins, analysts say

Despite the expected increase in interest rates next year, an “outsized” dependence on mortgages might prove to be a drag on Canadian banks’ net interest margins in 2022, according to analysts. Currently, mortgages represent approximately 67% of Canadian household loans, up from 64.5% in 2019, per estimates...
Splash Expands International Footprint With New RegionAl Headquarters In Amsterdam To Serve Emea Companies

Event Marketing Technology Company Accelerates Global Growth to Serve Multinational Customers with EMEA Presence and New Data Center. Splash, an event marketing technology company that enables brands to develop in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs, today announced its expansion in the EMEA market. With a growing global customer base, Splash will expand operations to its new regional headquarters in Amsterdam. Its new AWS data center in Frankfurt provides options for further supporting companies’ data privacy requirements.
