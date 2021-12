Synergy One Lending has hired mortgage tech leader Baiju Thakkar (pictured) from Fairway Independent Mortgage as it gears up for the digital evolution of its business. An industry veteran with 20 years of experience, Thakkar will take on the role of chief technology officer at Synergy. He made the switch from Fairway, where he most recently served as senior vice president of application development and innovation. Before that, he spent eight years as a technology team leader at Priceline.com.

