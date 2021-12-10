Here's Why Japan's Population Is In Rapid Decline

In the next few decades, for the first time in centuries, the world’s population is forecast to decrease.Currently, the world’s population sits at around 7.8 billion people, but experts believe that number will peak in 2064, before going down.In a groundbreaking study published by The Lancet, the Earth’s population will top out at approximately 9.7 billion, and by 2100, will drop to 8.8 billion.The study’s lead author and Professor of Global Health at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) , Stein Emil Vollset, explained the findings.Vollset told IFLScience: “The last time that global population declined was in...
