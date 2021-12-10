ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Here's Why Japan's Population Is In Rapid Decline

digg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Stanford...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan’s Delta COVID wave came to an abrupt end, raising prickly possibility of population-based genetic differences in disease susceptibility

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Why did Japan’s fifth and biggest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the supercontagious delta variant, suddenly come to an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kfgo.com

Japan’s Oct household spending extends declines on COVID drag

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending posted an annual drop for the third straight month in October, though the pace of decline slowed, as consumer sentiment struggled to fully shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s third-largest economy has lagged other nations in its recovery from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

The world’s population is set to decline for the first time in centuries

In the next few decades, for the first time in centuries, the world’s population is forecast to decrease.Currently, the world’s population sits at around 7.8 billion people, but experts believe that number will peak in 2064, before going down.In a groundbreaking study published by The Lancet, the Earth’s population will top out at approximately 9.7 billion, and by 2100, will drop to 8.8 billion.The study’s lead author and Professor of Global Health at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) , Stein Emil Vollset, explained the findings.Vollset told IFLScience: “The last time that global population declined was in...
JAPAN
wallstreetwindow.com

US Population Growth Just Hit an All-Time Low. Here’s Why That’s Bad for Humanity – Saul Zimet

Population growth in the United States declined to an all-time low during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a decade-long fertility slump, 2020 saw more people dying than being born in half of all US states. Early estimates suggest that the US population grew only 0.35 percent, the lowest rate ever recorded, and growth is expected to remain near flat this year, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Truth Is Out There#Stanford
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Why is Japan's Nikkei 225 Underperforming U.S. Stocks?

Japan’s Nikkei 225 trading one-third below 1989 peak of 39,000. In the same period, Dow has surged from 2,226 to over 36,000. Japanese stocks price-to-book, price-to-sales ratios lower than U.S. indices. Big variations in IT subsector composition weightings in Nikkei, S&P 500. Japan has more consumer discretionary, industrial stocks than...
STOCKS
AFP

No spooky sights yet at 'haunted' residence, Japan PM says

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he's sleeping soundly after becoming the first premier in nine years to inhabit the official residence, which is reputedly haunted by ghosts. The prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo stood empty during the terms of Kishida's most recent predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe. The residence was the site of a 1936 attempted coup, in which several senior officials including a finance minister were assassinated by young military officers. For years, the ghosts of some of those who were involved in the incident were reported to have haunted its hallways, but Kishida said Monday he was feeling fresh after the first nights in his new digs.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NEWSBTC

ULAND Is Gaining Considerable Attention, Here’s Why

ULAND may be understood as a digital ‘Earth’ created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) through the innovative usage of blockchain technology. It is the inaugural land-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform of its kind, replicating all of Earth’s existing geographic locations, complete with its $ULAND token currency which helps support the ULAND economy.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy