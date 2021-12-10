ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Narcotics Enforcement Team Arrests Suspect in Connection with Drug Trafficking

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
 5 days ago
On December 8, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at an apartment in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place after investigating the report of drug trafficking and nuisance complaints at the address.

Detectives recovered approximately 21 bags of crack cocaine, 13 grams of marijuana, 21 Suboxone strips, and packaging material. The suspect, Francis Jerome Butler, 37, of Waldorf , was arrested on scene. He was in possession of a loaded Polymer 9mm handgun with an extended magazine with 31 rounds of ammunition. Butler was charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal narcotics, possession of a firearm used during a felony, and drug trafficking.

On December 9, Butler was released by a judge on personal recognizance. The investigation is continuing.

The post Charles Narcotics Enforcement Team Arrests Suspect in Connection with Drug Trafficking appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

