How I Shop: Haylie Duff

Jessica Alba brought timeless style with a twist to Baby2Baby’s holiday party in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium.
Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Julie Bowen, Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion.
While distributing supplies and posing on the red carpet, the Honest Company founder wore a white Frame sweater. The $648 crewneck style included an oversized fit for added comfort, as well as a geometric knit hem, neckline and cuffs. Alba paired the...
Comments / 0