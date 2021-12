Dortmund faced off against their close neighbors VfL Bochum, and ESPN ensured that no one would get to know much more than that. In a game that was overshadowed (at least for us fans) by an inability to view it, Dortmund were undone by a silly error from Gregor Kobel and a stalwart Bochum defense. Bochum’s in form goalkeeper Manuel Reimann made a tremendous save to deny Jude Bellingham and beyond that Dortmund struggled to test Reimann’s goal due to a disjointed attack. From then on, I could not tell you what happened. Felix Zwayer may have come on the field with a baseball bat and started clocking knee caps. Marco Rose may have tumbled out of the stands in rage and fallen on the fourth official. Maybe Mats Hummels even made a season speed record sprint of 37 km/h!

