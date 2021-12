In a school year widely described as the most grueling of the pandemic, schools have come up with at least one fix for teacher burnout: more half days. In Virginia’s Hampton Roads area, Suffolk Public Schools is shortening instructional hours every other Wednesday to help take the pressure off beleaguered educators. In Maryland, at least six school districts have remade their calendars for this school year to add in more early-release days.

