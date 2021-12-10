ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico City to ban sale of junk food in all primary and secondary schools

By Mexico City
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico City, Mexico — With a unanimous 494 votes in favor of, the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved to prohibit the sell of junk food to minors. The amended law will make the free distribution, sale and supply of products called “junk food ” illegal to minors in all...

