Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — On Thursday, the government of Quintana Roo delivered 193 new police patrol units to the municipality of Solidaridad. The delivery was made by governor Carlos Joaquin who said the additional units will be used to strengthen police presence and recover peace for the 443,000 who live there, as well as the additional 25 percent who make up the floating population in the way of visitors.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO