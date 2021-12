Cancun, Q.R. — Health authorities in Mexico have announced another expansion of the older adult booster shot program. This time, the expanded states include Quintana Roo. According to health officials, the application of the third or booster dose for adults over 60 years of age will begin in some municipalities next week. Older adults who had their shots during the first half of the year (prior to June) can get the booster shot.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO