The Who Needs a Bigger Boat? Commendation in Sea of Thieves requires you to attack a Megalodon or Kraken using a Cannon Rowboat 25 times. You only have to shoot a Megalodon and/or Kraken 25 times total; you do not have to shoot 25 different Krakens and/or Megalodons. See how far you are in the Commendation by going to the Pirate Log via the menu, choosing Reputation, Bilge Rats, then Buried Treasures. Who Needs a Bigger Boat? is located second from the left in the bottom row of the first page. Here’s how you can complete it.

