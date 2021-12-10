Berry's Breakdown: Louisville transfer wide receiver and Ole Miss target Jordan Watkins
Louisville wide receiver Jordan Watkins entered the NCAA transfer portal at the beginning of the month after two years with the Cardinals.
Louisville wide receiver Jordan Watkins entered the NCAA transfer portal at the beginning of the month after two years with the Cardinals.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0