Offense was tough to come by for the Lakeview boys this past weekend when the Vikings lost a pair of road games at Aurora on Friday then at Wayne on Saturday. Lakeview scored fewer than 40 points in both, falling to Aurora 55-25 then Wayne 68-38. The full team still hasn't yet had 10 practices together, and that's showing up on the offensive end where the Vikings hit just 7 of 41 (17%) on Friday and 12 of 36 (33%) on Saturday. Lakeview also failed to have any player reach double figures in either contest.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 20 HOURS AGO