ICC schedules ACT prep workshops

The Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education Board has announced the allocation of funds totaling more than $13,000 to teachers in the New Albany School District (NASD). In an effort to maximize the effectiveness of the awards, this year grants were directed to New Albany Middle School, New Albany High School and the New Albany South Tippah Union County Behavioral Management Center. Endowment funding will be used for equipment and materials in the classroom that are not typically covered by the school budget.

NEW ALBANY, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO