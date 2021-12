In the human microbiome, researchers have identified metabolites (intermediate or end products of metabolism) that inhibit COVID-19 infection in cell-based models of the virus. The finding, reported this week in the journal mSphere, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, is yet another example of the wealth of information that can be gained by studying the human microbiome, the collection of microbes, bacteria, fungi and viruses that live on and inside the human body. The finding may also help in the development of new therapeutics that can battle COVID-19 infections.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO