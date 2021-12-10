ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Skittles, Simmons team up so you don’t have to leave your bed to get candy

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZP7g_0dJJubz500

(NEXSTAR) – If you love Skittles but hate getting out of bed in the morning, you’ll love this news.

Skittles and Simmons have teamed up to create a fold-away bed built into a Skittles dispenser, so you can eat as much as you want without leaving the comfort of your warm blankets.

Package pile-up: Amazon outage impacts deliveries

Skittles will refill the one-of-a-kind twin-sized bed for one year, should you manage to eat everything inside.

That’s right, there will only be one bed made, and it will only cost $1.50 – the same as a pack of Skittles.

Simmons says it will put the bed up for sale sometime on Monday, December 13 th , but won’t say what time. However, you can sign up on the company’s website and follow Simmons on Instagram for clues.

The lucky buyer must be in the continental US and be over 18 years of age. Only the lucky person who receives a confirmation email will be allowed to purchase the bed.

US to end gas-powered vehicle purchases by 2035 under Biden order

You must also have a room, hallways and doorway that can accommodate the following dimensions:

  • Bed closed: Approx. 91” H, approx. 51 5/8” W and approx. 38” deep (39” from wall)
  • Bed open: Approx. 99” W and approx. 79” deep
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

This Bed Is Literally Stocked With Skittles, So Sweet Dreams

There’s a new collab that’ll seriously upgrade your sleep and satisfy your sweet tooth. Skittles and Simmons partnered to release a murphy bed that features a candy-dispensing machine so that you can have easy access to your favorite treats whenever you want. But there’s a catch — there’s only one Skittles Simmons Sleep Bed available, which means you’ll need to act fast. If you’re on the hunt for a special holiday gift for your BFF (or yourself), here’s how to get Skittles Simmons Sleep Bed.
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

DoorDashers get to pick their orders. If you don't tip, your food's probably going cold.

In a now-viral TikTok video, one user who delivers orders via DoorDash got real about customers who do not tip. J, who goes by Jhordanthemodel on the platform, reveals a "whole section dedicated to people who do not tip" at a McDonald's. As she explains in the clip, drivers get to choose which orders to pick up. Therefore, an order belonging to a customer who does not tip is simply left out, going cold, until a DoorDasher decides to deliver it. The TikTok video has sparked a debate about whether platform workers deserve a tip, with many customers claiming tips are solely for "good service," Bored Panda reports.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kiss951.com

You Could Score A Twin Size Skittles Dispensing Bed…For Just $1.50

Love Skittles candy and wish you could always have some near you? Then this is possibly your dream come true. A Skittles dispensing bed. Yes. You read that correctly. It’s called the Simmons Sweet Sleep Bed. Both Skittles and Simmons (and myself) are fans of all things colorful, bold, and unpredictable. So naturally, they partnered together to create a one-of-a-kind bed that dispenses Skittles candy (yes really!).
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Skittles Launches Candy Dispensing Bed

Skittles wants candy fans to have sweet dreams—literally. Skittles has teamed up with Simmons to create The Simmons Sweet Sleep bed, a colorful and innovative bed that just so happens to also be a candy-dispensing machine that holds all the Skittles candy you could ever want, and one candy fan will get to call it theirs for the price of a bag of the tasty candy.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewitness News
KSN News

Raking yards so you don’t have to

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Although these temperatures don’t make it feel like winter is coming, the leaves on the ground are a telltale sign that fall is almost behind us. So many leaves and so little time.  A group of young women in Valley Center is changing that, one yard at a time.  Sydney Ellis, […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
WOWK 13 News

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Atlanta

Preventing Pet Scammers From Stealing Your Joy During The Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The demand for puppies and other pets is high during the holidays and causing more people to fall for online pet scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & Northeast Georgia has a few tips to make sure scammers don’t steal your holiday spirit and your hard-earned dollars. Roswell resident Wendy Segnitz says losing her pet was like losing a family member. “In September, I had lost my dear, sweet Glory girl, which was a West Island Terrier, due to cancer, and I was just devastated,” Segnitz said. She searched online for a...
ATLANTA, GA
Interesting Engineering

This Tesla Turbine Powered A House for 6 Years. Here's How It Looks Like Now

Have you ever heard of the Tesla turbine? Built and patented by the maverick engineer Nikola Tesla, a Tesla turbine is a bladeless centripetal flow turbine which is also referred to as a bladeless turbine. Its unique design allowed it to outperform steam turbines at the time, with an efficiency level of 97 percent, and in this video by the YouTube channel MrTeslonian, you'll get to see one.
YOUTUBE
Best Life

Costco Just Gave This Major Warning to All Customers

More than 113 million people have Costco memberships, according to the latest data from the wholesale retailer. These loyal shoppers may have encountered some setbacks this year. In September, Costco had to place purchasing limits on some items, effectively curbing its buying-in-bulk model for certain purchases. Then, in November, the company had to pull some Kool-Aid products from its stores after numerous containers were recalled for potentially being contaminated with pieces of metal and glass. Now, the company is sending an important warning to its millions of customers ahead of the Christmas holiday. Read on to find out why Costco is sending out an urgent announcement.
RETAIL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy