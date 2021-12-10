'GMA' Buzz Pick: 'The Postmistress of Paris' by Meg Waite Clayton

Social media platforms long dwelled in a place of allowing most people to freely post just about anything. Increasingly, there’s attention on how to protect from doing harm, a balancing act that traditional media outlets also weigh. Just after Parag Agrawal became the new CEO of Twitter, the company announced a new private information policy: “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission. We also prohibit threatening to expose private information or incentivizing others to do so. In addition, you may not share private media, such as images or videos of private individuals, without their consent.” The photo policy applies just to public figures, but leaves a lot of questions and concerns – like, who counts as a public figure, and what if a person is captured in an image while in a public place (think a sports arena, at a city council meeting, etc.) but does not consent? Twitter officials have said a team will moderate questions about private information and consent, and if images are deemed newsworthy, will not remove them.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO