'GMA' Buzz Pick: 'The Postmistress of Paris' by Meg Waite Clayton

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've finished our "GMA" Book Club pick this month and are looking for something else to read, check out our digital series, "GMA" Buzz Picks. Each week, we'll feature a new book we're also reading this month to give our audience even more literary adventures. Get started with our latest...

Literary Hub

Meg Waite Clayton on Finding New Ways to Tell Old Stories

Meg Waite Clayton’s historic fiction is energized by her focus on real-life women who risked their lives during dark times in the 20th century. Reporters like Margaret Bourke-White, Martha Gellhorn, and Lee Miller were the basis for her fifth novel, The Race for Paris (2015), in which two women journalists make the perilous journey from Normandy to the French capitol in 1944, determined to be the first to capture the Allied liberation after four years of Nazi occupation. Gellhorn is the narrator of Clayton’s 2018 novel Beautiful Exiles, about the journalist’s relationship with Ernest Hemingway while they two are both covering the Spanish Civil War. The Last Train to London (2019) is based on the heroic work of Truus Wijsmuller, a Dutch resistance member known as Tante Truus, who shepherded thousands of children from inside Nazi Germany to countries willing to shelter them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
haverhillcommunitytv.org

Write Now – Meg Kearney

Gayle Heney welcomes Meg Kearney, winner of the 2020 Washington Prize for poetry. Kearney discusses her newest poetry collection, titled “All Morning the Crows”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
montereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 12.09.21

Social media platforms long dwelled in a place of allowing most people to freely post just about anything. Increasingly, there’s attention on how to protect from doing harm, a balancing act that traditional media outlets also weigh. Just after Parag Agrawal became the new CEO of Twitter, the company announced a new private information policy: “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission. We also prohibit threatening to expose private information or incentivizing others to do so. In addition, you may not share private media, such as images or videos of private individuals, without their consent.” The photo policy applies just to public figures, but leaves a lot of questions and concerns – like, who counts as a public figure, and what if a person is captured in an image while in a public place (think a sports arena, at a city council meeting, etc.) but does not consent? Twitter officials have said a team will moderate questions about private information and consent, and if images are deemed newsworthy, will not remove them.
MONTEREY, CA
Inverse

Meg Walters

Meg Walters is a freelance journalist and features writer. Raised in Canada and based in South East London, Meg covers culture, entertainment, lifestyle, and health. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, i-D, Refinery29, Shondaland, Healthline, HelloGiggles, Reader’s Digest, and other publications. When not writing, Meg is probably smugly doing...
YOGA
