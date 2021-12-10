Benton County Sheriff Designates ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

MONTICELLO -- St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting that ended with the suspect dead on Interstate 94. On Monday just after 2:30 p.m., officers were sent to a parking lot in the 1000 Block of 5th Avenue South in reference to a male having just been shot. They found a 20-year-old man from St. Cloud laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.

