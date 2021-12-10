Context Therapeutics Stock (CNTX): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) – a leading developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions – increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding to the company announcing that based on recent discussions with Todd Ault and his representatives, the company has entered into a settlement agreement with Mr. Ault, Ault Alpha LP, Ault Alpha GP LLC, Ault Capital Management LLC, and Ault & Company (the Ault Parties), in which the company agreed to withdraw the lawsuit asserting a claim for violation of Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 it previously filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Ault Parties. As a result, the Ault Parties agreed to withdraw the counterclaim that they asserted in that action against the company.

