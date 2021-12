Every year I have a long list of Christmas projects I hope to get done. Reality looks like very few of those actually happening – haa! That’s okay though, as long as things are getting done, and I’m taking the time to enjoy the season, that’s what really matters. These 3D paper ornaments are a project I’ve been wanting to try making for a few years now. I noticed some really pretty ones in Scandinavian Christmas decor photos, and wanted my own. They weren’t popular around here yet, so I knew I’d have to DIY it! Of course now it seems like there are a lot of stores selling them, but I had to try making my own since I got the idea in my head and knew I wouldn’t be able to let it go till I tried!

