C3.ai Stock (AI): Why The Price Surged Today

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to C3.ai establishing a new 5-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense...

