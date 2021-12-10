ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ReShape Lifesciences Stock (RSLS): Why The Price Surged Today

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) increased by over 19% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) increased by over 19% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding to the company announcing it will be participating in an upcoming...

