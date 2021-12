The stock price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) increased by 5.61% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) increased by 5.61% today. Investors responded positively to the company announcing the purchase of additional group annuity contracts that will further enhance the company’s strong balance sheet, reduce the risk of volatility in pension plans, and secure the company’s commitments to retirees and beneficiaries.

