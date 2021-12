What’s the best way to keep your hands warm without losing the ability to text, scroll and surf, you ask? The answer is the best pair of touchscreen gloves, of course! Touchscreens and advancing technology have entirely changed how we communicate with one another, but more than that, they’ve also changed the fashion industry. It’s not uncommon to see designated pockets, pouches or straps within a coat, bag or even your gym leggings to hold a phone these days. One of the biggest and best developments in technology-inspired fashion came when people realized that you couldn’t wear a pair of traditional winter...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 19 HOURS AGO