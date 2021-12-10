Lehigh Valley wrestling tour stop No. 15: Freedom

Connor Bevan’s phone rang the day before last year’s Northeast Regional tournament. Someone dropped out at 138 pounds.

The Freedom junior was the alternate who thought his season ended with a loss to Nazareth’s Vinny Hebel in the District 11 third-place match.

Bevan was thrilled to extend his condensed season, but had to drop 10 pounds in less than 36 hours.

“It was a lot of stress on my body and mentally,” Bevan recalled.

Bevan made the most of his second chance. After losing his first match at regionals, he won the next three. The last two were by one point each, including one over Hebel, to qualify for the super regional.

He wrestled three regular-season matches and five district bouts. He doubled that total after the phone call.

“I definitely had an opportunity and took advantage,” Bevan said. “I hope to pursue that again. ... I want to get to Hershey.”

Bevan is not alone. There were five Patriots who were a win shy of advancing out of districts, including senior teammate Chris Jurado who has similar aspirations for his last high school season.

“Last year was hard,” he said. “I want to be in Hershey. I don’t want to get stuck at districts and not get out of it.”

Fellow senior Reinaldo Lebron is equally motivated, but for a different reason. His only wrestling experience last year was watching his teammates on YouTube. He took the season off because of COVID.

“I feel like this is a comeback season,” he said. “Sitting out last year gave me motivation to come out this year and work as hard as ever. I’m trying to advance, not just watch [my teammates] wrestle.”

Freedom coach Dante Terenzio said Lebron’s presence in the practice room provides a positive spark because of his infectious personality. It also helps make last year feel like a distant memory because there is a sense of normalcy.

The Patriots didn’t practice last year until the middle of January, and Jan. 20 was the first of three dual meets.

The missed time stalled the continuity Terenzio built in his first two seasons at Freedom.

“Last year brought us to the point that we weren’t able to focus on the system we had in place,” he said. “In previous years, the kids worked hard. They were buying in, were part of something huge. The progression, I was thrilled to see.

“Then last year hit. We had 28 to 30 on the team. Then we had the postponements and shutdowns. We didn’t compete until the end of January, and at that point we had 15. By the Liberty match [the last of three], we were down to 13.”

There is a rebound evident so far this year, with 22 in the room. There is a workmanlike attitude, with the seniors not the only ones pushing through like it’s their last season.

“I can’t say enough about the work ethic the last couple weeks,” Terenzio said. “You push the kids as far as you can to get them to believe in what you believe in, your system, and the kids really responded.

“Can they get better? Absolutely. Can they work harder? Absolutely. But if it’s any indication that they are crawling off the mat every practice because they are working so hard, that’s huge for us. It’s definitely reassuring.”

The lineup

Freshman first-year wrestler Jomar Medina, Lebron’s cousin, is at 106. Junior Tristan Hofman, who didn’t wrestle last year, is at 113. Juniors C.J. Horvath and Evan Moretz, who didn’t wrestle last year, are at 120 and 126, depending on the matchups.

Lebron starts the season at 132. Senior Gio Carlucci, a transfer from New Castle, will be at 138 with junior Cam Wickemeyer, who has missed the first part of the season.

Jurado and sophomore Joey Bodnar are at 145 and 152. Bevan will be at 152 and 160. Freshman Noah MacIlroy is at 160.

“The kid is a piece of iron,” Terenzio said of MacIlroy. “You watch him condition at the end of practice, and he’s got the mentality of a college kid. He’s a mature kid, gets to work every day. He doesn’t care if you’re a senior, he’s going after you.

“That’s the mentality we try to install in all the kids. If a kid is better than you, you’re still supposed to make him feel your physicality. That’s what Noah does. He’s in your face. It’s refreshing.”

Sophomore Jared Karabinus, who had a big win in last year’s rivalry match with Liberty, is at 172 after wrestling last season at 145.

Senior Anthony Lyden, who last wrestled at the elementary school level, is at 189 and 215 with junior Jugraj Nagra.

Junior Nick Farrel, who didn’t wrestle last year, and sophomore Blaise Bernhard are at 285.

“We’ll have a couple wins on Saturday,” Terenzio of the Battle at Bethlehem Duals that Freedom hosts. “It will give them some confidence. But we’re going to other tournaments like the Holiday and at Central Dauphin, which was second in the state last year. It’s those types of matches, and the duals against Becahi and Easton, where I want to see how we react after a match we lose.

“We haven’t felt that for a long time because last year was so different. Every match will be important for the postseason. I think we’ll have a good year. I think we’ll surprise some teams. I want to take the next step and challenge teams like Easton, Northampton and Emmaus, which is up in that mix. We want to be in that tier this year.”

Freedom’s 2021-22 schedule

(Duals at 7 p.m.)

Dec. 11 : Battle at Bethlehem Duals

Dec. 15 : at Pocono Mountain East

Dec. 16 : East Stroudsburg North

Dec. 28-29 : Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic

Jan. 5 : Central Catholic

Jan. 6 : Bethlehem Catholic

Jan. 8 : Central Dauphin Duals

Jan. 12 : at Easton

Jan. 19 : Pleasant Valley

Jan. 20 : at Parkland

Jan. 21-22 : Coal Cracker tournament at Lehighton

Jan. 26 : Liberty

Jan. 29 : EPC Championship Day at Easton MS

