Religion

Video: "Fighting Antisemitism by Protecting Religious Liberty"

By Josh Blackman
 5 days ago
In November, I co-authored a new backgrounder for the Heritage Foundation, titled "Fighting Antisemitism by Protecting Religious Liberty." I am proud to...

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
KTSA

Is the Biden actively attacking Americans’ religious freedoms?

Biden has made no secret about doing his best to limit your second amendment rights, but has his administration added religion onto the list of rights he wants to trample? For more information, Lars speaks with Lathan Watts, the Director of Public Affairs for the First Liberty Institute. The post...
Sun-Journal

51% of Americans support religious exemptions to vaccination

A slim majority of American adults support religious exemptions to coronavirus vaccine mandates, but most also say that too many people are using their faith as an excuse to avoid immunization, a new survey found. The poll by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core found that...
Sarah Perry
Hawley demands Health and Human Services reinstate religious liberty protections, answers on secret rollback

Following the Department of Health and Human Services November 24 decision to rescind the HHS Office of Civil Rights’ authority to affirmatively protect Americans’ conscience rights pursuant to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, Senator Hawley penned a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra demanding he reinstate the protections and provides answers on why the policy was rolled back.
When it comes to protection of voting rights, moral apathy is winning the fight

(TriceEdneyWire.com) — When speaking before an audience in 1963, James Baldwin could not have stated it any better by saying: “I’m terrified at the moral apathy, the death of the heart, which is happening in my country.” His words express the feelings and emotions many of us of all races have today as we watch our fellow Americans show little concern or motivation to do what is morally right in regards to protecting the voting rights of people of color. There is no heart, no conscience or shame in passing laws intended to give Republicans the ability to outright reject election results not in their favor. A recent warning written by a United Nations expert highlights the human rights consequences to our changing nation. He describes the United States as being “near tyranny” against the voting rights of minorities nationwide. To have the United States, leader of the free world, evolving into a nation under cruel and oppressive rule is a fairly strong but precise assessment.
nd.edu

Three ND Law alumni join Religious Liberty Initiative team

Three of Notre Dame Law School’s alumni were drawn back to campus at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester by the opportunity to work for the Law School’s new Religious Liberty Initiative. The groundbreaking initiative promotes and defends religious freedom for people of all faiths through scholarship, events, and the Law School’s Religious Liberty Clinic.
Post Register

GUEST OPINION: On mandates, castles, and constitutionally-protected liberties

Even as vaccine mandates continue to be slapped down by one court after another, employers and employees struggle with gut-wrenching decisions that cut to the core of our most fundamental beliefs and needs as Americans. Too much of the conversation around mandates centers on shame-based labels, unsupportable claims, or politically-polarized slogans. I suggest thoughtfully examining fundamental principles instead.
Slate

The Supreme Court’s New Religious Liberty Case Could Destroy Public Education

After a year of nationwide panic over what’s taught in publicly funded schools, the Supreme Court’s upcoming argument in Carson v. Makin deserves more attention. The questions posed in the case have major ramifications for the engineered hysteria over critical race theory, as well as general the dismay many Americans feel over the kind of education they’re subsidizing with their tax dollars. Carson v. Makin asks whether the First Amendment compels individuals of every faith to help finance the indoctrination of children by conservative Christians to discriminate against LGBTQ people, women, religious minorities, and liberal Christians. This pedagogy is so extreme, so divisive and fanatical, that it makes critical race theory look like Blue’s Clues. Yet the Supreme Court will almost certainly force taxpayers to subsidize these harmful teachings, no matter how gravely it violates their own sincerely held moral and religious beliefs.
Anchorage Daily News

My administration is fighting to protect Alaskans’ liberty and privacy

As governor, there exists no greater responsibility than to protect and defend the rights of Alaskans and the rights we hold in common as a state. President Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” This influential speech still holds today — just as it did 34 years ago.
MedicalXpress

Only five percent of religious Americans report hearing solely anti-COVID-19 vaccine messaging from faith communities

In the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, many question where faith communities stand. A critical number of religious leaders rallying against vaccination often dominate the narrative, while other voices receive less attention. A new study by University of Notre Dame sociologist Kraig Beyerlein found that the relationship between religion...
The Conversation U.S.

In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church or LDS church, followed government guidelines to protect members of their religious community. On March 25, 2020, the church closed its temples and encouraged members to wear masks. Leaders praised vaccination, which church President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, called a “literal godsend.” He and other senior members received vaccinations, calling on church members to follow their example. Fundamentalist branches of Mormonism, however – groups who began separating from the LDS church after it ended the institutionally sanctioned practice...
NPR

A leader of an Ohio Muslim organization was fired for spying for a hate group

The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says it fired one of its top leaders after discovering he was sharing information about the organization to "a known anti-Muslim hate group." The group's now-former Executive and Legal Director Romin Iqbal was terminated after national headquarters contacted the board of...
