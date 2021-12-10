ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"Thursday Night Football", "Europa League Awaits" - Several Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres Fitness Update Amid January Exit Links

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYaQv_0dJJpCDf00

Torres has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants over the past month, with reliable sources close to the Premier League champions confirming that the 21-year-old is keen to swap Manchester for Catalonia in January.

The Spain international, who signed for Manchester City from Valencia in 2020, has emerged as one of the brightest young forwards across the continent on the back of a league-winning campaign under Pep Guardiola and starring at the European Championships in the summer.

In the absence of a recognised striker in the ranks at the Etihad Stadium, Torres has often proved to be key for his side down the middle, having netted 16 times in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues.

After making a bright start to the season, the attacker suffered a metatarsal injury in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League in October, which has kept him sidelined since.

However, in a new post on Instagram, Torres shared an image of himself back on the City Football Academy pitches, which could indicate that a return to action is not far away for the Spaniard, who has scored three goals for Manchester City since August.

A potential return to first-team training on the back of spending time in November engaging in individual sessions could hand a major boost to Guardiola, with his side set to play six times in the next 20 days.

However, amid the ongoing transfer speculation linking Torres with a January switch to Barcelona, a section of Manchester City fans have expressed that they aren't all that keen to see the Spaniard back featuring for his current side.

A series of club supporters even appeared to mock the £21 million signing for his desire to play for an underwhelming Barcelona side, who were eliminated to the Europa League this week after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of this season's Champions League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online today as last 16 ties are revealed

The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.Here’s everything you need...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ferran Torres
CBS Sports

Champions League draw results: Man United get PSG, Chelsea draw Lille; Europa, Conference live updates next

The UEFA Champions League last 16 draw is took place in Nyon, Switzerland, this Monday December 13 with the ceremony getting underway at 6:00 a.m. ET. live on Paramount+ and CBS HQ. There are 16 teams in the draw after the UCL group stage with group winners considered as the seeded teams and the runners-up unseeded. Following that we'll have Europa League and Europa Conference League draws as well.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Ferran Torres Fitness#Spanish#The Sky Blues#The Uefa Nations League#The City Football Academy#Spaniard#The Europa League
CityXtra

Confirmed Line-Ups: Man City vs Leeds United (Premier League)

The Blues have won their last six Premier League games and are threatening to go on another record-breaking winning run. Saturday's gritty 1-0 win over a stubborn Wolves side was a performance that Manchester City may need to repeat a few times during a hectic winter period, that sees Pep Guardiola's champions embark on another four games before 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Instagram
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
274
Followers
3K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy