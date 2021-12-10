Revealed: Man City's Champions League Last-16 Opponent Probabilities

Pep Guardiola's squad easily navigated a tough Group A in this year's Champions League group stage.

Manchester City beat Belgian outfit Club Brugge both home and away, with the most notable victories coming against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga's RB Leipzig.

Against PSG at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City came from a goal down to beat Mauricio Pochettino's side. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were the goalscorers, as Manchester City took an early scalp against a tournament favourite.

Progressing as group winners would normally bring rewards in the last-16 stage of the Champions League, but with the quality still involved in the competition, any tie would be an awkward task for Manchester City.

Footantic on Twitter has collaborated with BayernForum.com, to reveal the probability of who Manchester City could face when the draw for the Champions League last-16 is completed on Monday.

The probabilities are decided by working out who specific teams can not play. For example, Manchester City cannot face any of the English sides remaining in the competition.

Many fans are looking ahead in anticipation of who Manchester City may draw, and the index has revealed the Blues have an 18.44% probability of facing one of Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, or Villarreal.

That leaves a 15.16% chance of drawing RB Salzburg and a 14.75% chance of drawing either Sporting Lisbon or Benfica.

Atletico Madrid - managed by Diego Simeone - is a notoriously tough opponent. They knocked out reigning champions Liverpool in 2020 and won a highly-contested La Liga title race last season.

Although, if Pep Guardiola's side are at their best, they will almost certainly fancy their chances against any of the potential opponents remaining in Europe's premier competition this season.

