Keir Starmer on Boris Johnson: Not fit for office

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader has accused the prime minister of "lie upon lie"...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Conservative Christmas party was unacceptable, says Grant Shapps

A party held at Conservative headquarters in London last year in breach of Covid rules was "unacceptable", a minister has said. Grant Shapps said the Tories had disciplined four staff members and warned further action could be taken. The party was organised by the team of Shaun Bailey, who at...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid omicron news: Johnson’s plan B approved despite biggest rebellion of premiership over passes

Boris Johnson’s ‘plan B’ measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite the PM facing his biggest-ever rebellion since taking office.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues was passed with 369 votes in favour and 126 against – a majority of 243. Some 96 Tory MPs are understood to have voted against the measure which means that, as of tomorrow, people will have to show proof of either at least two Covid vaccine doses or a negative test to enter venues with more than 500 people, such as nightclubs, stadiums, and theatres.MPs also retrospectively approved the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Atlantic

What Is the Point of Boris Johnson?

By April 1968, Charles de Gaulle was bored. “None of this amuses me anymore,” the French president told his aide-de-camp, Admiral François Flohic. “There is no longer anything difficult or heroic to do.” Over the previous decade, de Gaulle had returned from political exile to save the country from military insurrection, killed off the Fourth Republic, created the Fifth, ended the creeping civil war over Algeria and negotiated its independence, vetoed Britain’s application to join the European Common Market, withdrew France from NATO’s joint command, and declared, “Vive le Québec libre!” The prospect of plodding bureaucratic management was not going to cut it.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson is no clown and this is not a circus

Emmanuel Macron’s description of Boris Johnson (Macron privately called Boris Johnson a ‘clown’, says French magazine, 2 December) is grossly insulting to clowns. They are engaged in a serious profession; Johnson isn’t. Prof Bob Brecher. Brighton. I would like to point out that “circus” is not the appropriate translation for...
CELEBRITIES
#Uk#Labour
BBC

Covid Plan B: Conservative group chairman resigns live on air

The chairman of a Conservative group has resigned live on BBC radio over the government's plans for tighter Covid restrictions. The new measures include masks in most public places, Covid passes for some venues and work-from-home guidance. Charlie Sansom, of South Basildon Conservatives, told BBC Essex he did not agree...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer isn’t doing enough to fight for democracy and defend it from Tory attempts to weaken it

Last week I left my role championing democracy in the shadow cabinet. But not because I have any less passion and fire for democracy. In fact, having spent five years in the post after being appointed by Jeremy Corbyn in 2016 I am even more wedded to the cause of creating a true democracy where everyone’s voice counts – both in society at large and around the globe, and within the Labour Party.And the fight for democracy starts right here in the UK.Later this week, world leaders will gather virtually at Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy. The US president...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leadership challenge ‘on the cards’ after PM suffers largest rebellion

A leadership challenge against the Prime Minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.But the rebellion of 96 of his own MPs – hours after the PM made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee – will be seen as a sign of the anger being levelled...
POLITICS
U.K.
BBC

Keir Starmer on government guidance for Christmas party rules

The public wants a government that "that sticks to the rules" over gatherings after a party was held in Downing Street in lockdown last year, says Labour. Sir Keir Starmer said "we can't see a repeat of that" this year and the government needed to give clearer guidance. Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lisa Nandy denies Keir Starmer humiliated Angela Rayner with timing of frontbench reshuffle

Lisa Nandy has dismissed claims that Keir Starmer snubbed Angela Rayner with the timing of his frontbench reshuffle, insisting it does not matter “who knew” about it.Allies of Labour’s deputy leader were furious that the shake-up began as she was making a key speech on a sleaze crackdown – and that she first read about it in a newspaper.But Ms Nandy, who was shifted to the levelling up brief – to take on cabinet big-hitter Michael Gove – said Sir Keir was right to work alone on shadow cabinet appointments.“The leader makes the decisions, the gaffer picks the team,...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Starmer says PM ‘taking people for fools’ amid reports of multiple No 10 parties

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of “taking people for fools”, amid reports Downing Street held multiple Christmas parties last year while indoor mixing was banned under Covid restrictions. Following a Daily Mirror report stating that between 40-50 people attended a bash at No 10, where staff drank and celebrated late into the night, the Labour leader wrote on Twitter: “Boris Johnson hosted multiple parties when the country was in lockdown over Christmas. “Yesterday he claimed that was within the rules. He is taking people for fools. It’s one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.”Government...
U.K.
The Independent

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer receives Covid booster jab

Sir Keir Starmer received his Covid-19 booster vaccine at a pharmacy in London on Monday morning. The Labour leader appeared to smile under a facemask as he flashed his updated pass, before explaining how “quick and painless” the third jab was. “I’ve just had my booster - quick, painless and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

