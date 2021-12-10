What’s Trending: Jail Heists and Joke Candidates

Charges have been dropped against former Ladue, Missouri, police officer Julia Crews, who shot Ashley Fountain Hall in the back and claimed she mistook her gun for her taser. Hall requested the charges be dropped after the two participated in what's known as a "restorative justice mediation."
A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, Celina's father C.J. Mays took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
Shopping while Black can be a dangerous feat. And one Black woman from Minnesota found out the hard way. After entering her local Pizza Hut to collect her online order, she had the cops called on her by an elderly white man who did not believe that she had already paid for her order online.
A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
Two New York 15-year-olds have been missing since taking a train from suburban Suffolk County into the Big Apple last Thursday, according to police. Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano intended to board a 3:11 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Manhattan on Dec. 9, the Suffolk County Police Department said Sunday evening. They may have visited Times Square, at the heart of New York City.
Depending on who you ask, stores lose anywhere from $13 billion to $50 billion every single year due to theft. With a gap that large, it's understood why some folks would think that those figures could be a tad on the inflated side, especially when it comes to reporting claims to insurance companies.
Brian Laundrie’s parents are making moves to take control of his estate only weeks after his remains were found inside Florida’s Carlton Reserve. According to court records obtained by Radar, Chris and Roberta filed a petition in Sarasota County court on December 8. The couple are asking to become administrators of his estate.
Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
A delivery driver accused of dumping more than $25,000 (£18,800) worth of FedEx packages into a ravine was “sorrowful”, authorities in Blount County, Alabama, have said.Deandre Rayshaun Charleston was named as the 22-year-old driver accused of dumping almost 400 packages, not far from the town of Hayden, on Friday.He was said to have dumped parcels between 17 and 23 November because his family were dealing with grief at the time, said Blount County sheriff Mark Moon, and did not want to deliver them. FedEx were forced to recover the packages – of which 250 did not reach their final destination...
A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
School worker was placed on administrative leave after being accused of humiliating and forcing 4th grade student to eat a food the student previously discarded in trash can because she didn’t like it. As soon as the parents learned about the incident, they filed lawsuit against the school worker and the school district.
James and Jennifer Crumbley shared an intimate moment in court when the father of suspected Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley mouthed the words “I love you” to his wife. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Daily Mail, the parents appeared before a judge in the Rochester Hills...
A man with apparent grievances about custody arrangements confessed to having killed his ex-girlfriend in a Facebook Live video, as he stood on his ex-wife’s doorstep waiting to kill her as well. According to WBAL, Baltimore Police were called to the first crime scene around 1:30pm on Saturday after...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rajaee Black’s former girlfriend does not want her identity publicly known. She remains shaken after hearing about his alleged rampage and has not been able to bring herself to watch the Facebook Live video where Black appears to confess to killing his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang.
He recorded the video seconds before he gunned down his ex-wife Wendy Black at her home in Columbia on Saturday, according to police, all while his young children waited in an SUV outside.
“He did have access to weapons,” the former girlfriend said. “I definitely feel for the children. I feel for all of them—Wendy...
Two men have been jailed for their part in a protest that turned violent outside a city-centre police station. William Houlton and Callum Middleton pleaded guilty to a charge of riot at Bristol Crown Court on Friday. The court was told Middleton launched a firework into a crowd and Houlton...
