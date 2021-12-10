Agent Jorge Mendes Opens Talks With Man City Over High-Profile £113M Forward Signing

With the January transfer window set to start in less than a month, super agent Jorge Mendes is making the news once again, but this time around, concerning a different client in his impressive portfolio of footballers.

That name is the impressive Atletico Madrid forward, Joao Felix - who is now being linked with a high-profile move to Manchester City, with the Etihad club still in search of their long-term Sergio Aguero replacement.

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes has been in contact with Manchester City 'for days', eyeing up a possible move to the Etihad Stadium for his La Liga client.

With Manchester City’s failed pursuit for Harry Kane in the summer and the constant speculation around possible moves for Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic for next season, Joao Felix is considered to be the latest addition to their striker shortlist.

However, the 22-year old fits the false nine mould, unlike other transfer targets that have been reported.

With the Blues already flying high without operating with a natural striker, and the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva playing centrally at times during the ongoing season, Joao Felix being a legitimate option for the Manchester City board cannot be confirmed yet.

With a mere 17 La Liga starts under Diego Simeone’s La Liga title winners last season, it is clear to see that the Portuguese superstar’s stock has fallen since his much-reported £113 million move to the Spanish capital.

Add to that the chaos that ensued when the Premier League champions tried to do business with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a possible deal for Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season, and this potential transfer has several question marks over it.

While many fans will be keen to assess whether this particular story picks up the pace in the coming days, Joao Felix to Manchester City looks unlikely at this present moment.

