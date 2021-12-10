ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Agent Jorge Mendes Opens Talks With Man City Over High-Profile £113M Forward Signing

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtjZp_0dJJnrc000

With the January transfer window set to start in less than a month, super agent Jorge Mendes is making the news once again, but this time around, concerning a different client in his impressive portfolio of footballers.

That name is the impressive Atletico Madrid forward, Joao Felix - who is now being linked with a high-profile move to Manchester City, with the Etihad club still in search of their long-term Sergio Aguero replacement.

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes has been in contact with Manchester City 'for days', eyeing up a possible move to the Etihad Stadium for his La Liga client.

With Manchester City’s failed pursuit for Harry Kane in the summer and the constant speculation around possible moves for Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic for next season, Joao Felix is considered to be the latest addition to their striker shortlist.

However, the 22-year old fits the false nine mould, unlike other transfer targets that have been reported.

With the Blues already flying high without operating with a natural striker, and the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva playing centrally at times during the ongoing season, Joao Felix being a legitimate option for the Manchester City board cannot be confirmed yet.

With a mere 17 La Liga starts under Diego Simeone’s La Liga title winners last season, it is clear to see that the Portuguese superstar’s stock has fallen since his much-reported £113 million move to the Spanish capital.

Add to that the chaos that ensued when the Premier League champions tried to do business with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a possible deal for Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season, and this potential transfer has several question marks over it.

While many fans will be keen to assess whether this particular story picks up the pace in the coming days, Joao Felix to Manchester City looks unlikely at this present moment.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Diego Simeone
CityXtra

Kevin De Bruyne Admits Man City Could Have 'Scored A Lot More' in 7-0 Thrashing of Leeds United

De Bruyne produced a man-of-the-match display on his return to the starting XI as Manchester City tore Leeds apart to claim their seventh straight league victory. After being named on the bench against Wolves on Saturday, the Belgian star produced a breakthrough performance against Marcelo Bielsa's men, netting in either half of his side's win over the west Yorkshire outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Etihad#Italian#Portuguese#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
CityXtra

Confirmed Line-Ups: Man City vs Leeds United (Premier League)

The Blues have won their last six Premier League games and are threatening to go on another record-breaking winning run. Saturday's gritty 1-0 win over a stubborn Wolves side was a performance that Manchester City may need to repeat a few times during a hectic winter period, that sees Pep Guardiola's champions embark on another four games before 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
275
Followers
3K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy