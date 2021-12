Another Advertising Week here and gone. It was nice to get a couple of days to connect, reflect and muse about the future of our industry under the warmth of the fall New York sun, at its new home in Hudson Yards (or for me, virtually). This year's central narrative spoke to the momentum behind the convergence of TV and digital, and most speakers agreed, "It's all TV." Challenges were acknowledged, but with significant advancements in data, technology, and scaling inventory, the undeniable takeaway was that today, there are real solutions to harmonize the fragmented space.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO