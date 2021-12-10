ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter: Invasive election audit is waste of time and money

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI joined the League of Women Voters many years ago because I felt voter apathy was a threat to democracy. Now I believe the real and present danger to our democracy is the unjustified and unjustifiable assault on our elections by our elected representatives. My own senator is flogging...

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Sowing distrust in our elections

A month after Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's race, there has been nary a peep about "voter fraud" or "election fraud" in that state. It's like playing poker with your opponent's cards lying flat on the table — they've shown their hand. Donald Trump and his ilk...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
local21news.com

Politicians preparing to present arguments regarding an audit of PA elections this month

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The first of December marks exactly two weeks until Senate Republicans and Democrats are scheduled to present their arguments in Commonwealth Court, regarding an audit of the 2020 General and 2021 Primary elections. “It’s disappointing, but most importantly, destructive,” Intergovernmental Operations Minority Chair and Democratic Whip Senator...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cumberland County Sentinel

Pa. court to hear arguments in GOP's election 'audit'

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court.And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them. "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deseret News

Opinion: We believe independent audits build trust in our elections

The right to vote, and confidence in our elections are fundamental to the function of our republic. As legislators, we recognize it is our duty to strengthen confidence in our election system, not by blindly accepting it as secure, rather by consistently scrutinizing and enhancing the process by which ballots are printed, distributed, tallied and safeguarded for appropriate verifications.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
cbslocal.com

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Island Packet Online

SC GOP kills attempt by Midlands Republican group to audit 2020 election

The South Carolina GOP has denied a request for a forensic audit of the November 2020 election in at least one Midlands county that overwhelmingly voted for former President Donald Trump. On Saturday, the South Carolina Republican Party adopted a resolution encouraging the state Legislature to change how voters cast...
COLUMBIA, SC
WTVC

Tennessee lawmaker calls for investigation, audit of 2020 election for President

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker has proposed legislation which would review the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and on the heels of a forensic audit in Arizona, Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) is calling on the Secretary of State to conduct an investigation into the outcome of the 2020 election for President.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Audit#Election Fraud#Elected Representatives#Voting Rights
northwestgeorgianews.com

Audit confirms Tuesday's Marietta City Council election

MARIETTA — An audit conducted by Cobb County Elections confirmed the original results from Tuesday’s Marietta City Council runoff, in which Carlyle Kent defeated Ward 5 incumbent Reggie Copeland. Wednesday’s audit took 43 minutes to complete. There were no changes made to the count. The audit was not required but...
MARIETTA, GA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Attorney argues to keep records secret on election ‘audit’

An attorney for the Senate warned the Court of Appeals Wednesday that if the judges force public disclosure of records related to the audit of the 2020 election it will undermine the ability of lawmakers to do their jobs. Kory Langhofer told the court it should void a ruling by...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
APG of Wisconsin

'Absolutely preposterous': Wisconsin elections commission pushes back on nonpartisan audit

Members of Wisconsin's bipartisan state elections agency sharply criticized a nonpartisan audit of the 2020 election on Wednesday, arguing the report contains several errors. The Republican-ordered audit was released in late October. It found no widespread voter fraud or wrongdoing in the election, but made dozens of recommendations for updating state policies and state laws related to elections. It also alleged the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued several pieces of guidance to local election officials during the COVID-19 pandemic that conflicted with state law. The commission has faced sharp criticism from GOP lawmakers in recent weeks as a result of the audit, including calls for its administrator to resign.
WISCONSIN STATE
saportareport.com

‘Dark’ money influencing Atlanta elections

This month’s mayoral race ushered in a new era for Atlanta’s municipal elections. Dark money donors—or Independent Expenditure committees—bombarded voters with billboards, text messages, and TV ads. Once fixtures on the national scene, these deep-pocketed donors are increasingly setting their sights on local elections to shape policies and anoint candidates.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
BGR.com

Final stimulus check of 2021 comes tomorrow – see if you get one

Tens of millions of families will get a new stimulus check on Wednesday, December 15, which will likely be their last one of the year. It’s the sixth check and final check in a six-check series of monthly child tax credit payments that began in July. And we’ve got all the details in this post about what’s coming, why it’s important — as well as some thoughts on what’s next.
INCOME TAX
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy