The RPS Advent Calendar 2021, December 10th

Its puzzles are simple, but White Shadows offers two hours of creative, chilling designs, joyous musical set pieces and enough screen-shottable sights to fill your hard drive. I usually don't like comparing games when I review them, but I have a funny feeling I'm not the only one that was reminded of other moody puzzle-platformers when I first saw White Shadows. It's a game that features a monotone colour pallette, a dystopian setting, an incredibly abstract story and the first few minutes had me pushing around boxes to get past obstacles, so yes, it will remind you of Playdead's Limbo or Inside. White Shadows gets close to growing its own wings and taking off, thanks to an incredible emphasis on musical sections and cinematic presentation. Sadly, some uninspired puzzles and an incoherent final act clip its wings before it gets to soar.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO