Review: RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY Was a Fun Film That Had Some Issues

By Anna Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was really excited to watch the new Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City and while it wasn’t the worst movie I have seen, an admittedly low bar, it is one of the better video games movies I’ve seen. Overall, I did actually enjoy the movie, it was a fun zombie...

theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
MOVIES
Collider

'Resident Evil' Movie Monsters, Ranked by Devastating Terror

With Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releasing in theaters on November 24th, the Paul W.S. Anderson saga may have come to an end, but it looks like director Johannes Roberts is ready to terrify audiences with a fresh new take on the series. Whether they come from the Anderson movies or the Roberts film, here's a list of Resident Evil movie monsters, ranked by their terror value.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil 3: The Board Game review: "gut-twisting panic on your dining room table"

Resident Evil 3: The Board Game hit our shelves earlier this year, following on from the resoundingly successful adaptation of Resident Evil 2 from the same team. In fixing a few player frustrations with component quality while tackling the sprawling story of the third Resi instalment, Steamforged Games (the folks behind 2021's Horizon Zero Dawn board game) has produced a truly excellent campaign adventure designed to keep you hooked from your very first steps on the streets of Raccoon City.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Remake Mistake Discovered Years Later

The Resident Evil franchise is so massively popular that there’s not much that diehard fans don’t know about. Whether it’s lore-based, development history, or glitches, it might be surprising to see something pop up that wasn’t already known about. However, some fans are finding a mistake in Resident Evil Remake. This has sparked a hilarious debate online on how the universe Resident Evil is set within works.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Resident Evil’s Albert Wesker Voice Actor Denies Leaking Concept Art From Resident Evil 4 Remake

DC Douglas, the voice actor behind Resident Evil‘s Albert Wesker, has denied leaking confidential concept art from the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake. For those who were in a post-Thanksgiving food come over the weekend and didn’t keep up with video game news, a Twitter account published screenshots of what appear to be direct messages between Douglas and a fan, in which he purportedly shared the artwork seen below. As soon as the tweet made rounds on sites like ResetEra, Douglas apparently deleted his Twitter account. However, he has since gone on Facebook to claim that this is all the work of a “stalker” and he has no involvement in any leaks (note: Douglas has come under fire for allegedly engaging in inappropriate, unwarranted sexual conversations with fans over the years, and the tweet embedded below delves into all of that. It appears that Douglas’ “stalker” comment stems from this).
VIDEO GAMES
twincitiesgeek.com

Welcome to the Blumhouse Film Series Offers Creepy and Fresh Fun

Blumhouse may have made its mark in the movie business by offering easy-to-digest horror films to the multiplex masses (remember them?), but a recent collection of made-for-streaming films demonstrates a new interest in much broader subject matter. Don’t worry—or don’t get too excited—because these films still follow the Blumhouse recipe for mass appeal.
MOVIES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Netflix Series Gets A Short Teaser

New information could be inbound soon. Resident Evil is a behemoth of a franchise. The IP first helped pave the way for new survival horror games. Its massive success from the first game allowed Capcom to continue turning out new installments. That’s still the case today, with new games readily coming out. However, there’s also the added bonus of cinematic movies and television series. We’ve seen countless Resident Evil movies come out, and more recently, Netflix has taken an interest by providing television series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil Netflix Series Reveals First Footage

Prior to its release in 2022, Netflix has now given us our first look at the upcoming Resident Evil TV series. This initial reveal isn't a long one by any means, with the footage that was released only lasting around 10 seconds. Still, what Netflix has opted to show off should give fans a better idea of how close to the source material this new Resident Evil show is going to look to cling to.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Exciting New Trailer for THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT - "I Am Boba Fett"

Disney+ has debuted a new trailer for Lucasfilm’s upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett. The trailer puts more of a focus on Boba Fett’s journey to the top of the food chain in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. It also hints that the series will explore how the iconic bounty hunter cheated death after Return of the Jedi!
TV & VIDEOS

