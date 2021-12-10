Review: RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY Was a Fun Film That Had Some Issues

DC Douglas, the voice actor behind Resident Evil‘s Albert Wesker, has denied leaking confidential concept art from the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake. For those who were in a post-Thanksgiving food come over the weekend and didn’t keep up with video game news, a Twitter account published screenshots of what appear to be direct messages between Douglas and a fan, in which he purportedly shared the artwork seen below. As soon as the tweet made rounds on sites like ResetEra, Douglas apparently deleted his Twitter account. However, he has since gone on Facebook to claim that this is all the work of a “stalker” and he has no involvement in any leaks (note: Douglas has come under fire for allegedly engaging in inappropriate, unwarranted sexual conversations with fans over the years, and the tweet embedded below delves into all of that. It appears that Douglas’ “stalker” comment stems from this).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO