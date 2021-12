Attorney General Letitia James says she would like to set up a fund that will help pay for women outside of New York to come here to get an abortion. James says she is worried about access to abortions in conservative states as the Supreme Court mulls over a Mississippi law aimed at restricting the controversial procedure. James says New York should set up a fund now that would help pay for abortions, travel and hotel expenses for women who find themselves with no easy access to the procedure. She did not detail how much the fund would cost taxpayers.

