This is an unprecedented weather set-up folks. Minnesota has never had a tornado, let alone a tornado warning in December. This may change this evening. The timeframe to watch will be 6-9 PM, as a line of very powerful thunderstorms, influenced already by a strong wind environment, will race through our area. Damaging wind gusts in the 60-70 mph range or stronger, and a few tornadoes are possible! Please keep in mind this will be taking place at night, making any tornadoes difficult if not impossible to see. These storms as mentioned will be SCREAMING through the area, moving through at 50-60 mph, meaning you won't want to be caught off guard! Once the warnings are issued, get to safety! Be sure to keep it here on ABC 6 News on air & online all-day & evening!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO