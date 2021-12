Today will be slightly cooler than the past two days, but after that, we're in for a big warm-up across central Pennsylvania. "After two sunny days with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, today will be cloudier and slightly cooler. Look for increasing clouds this morning, mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, and a stray shower by evening. We're still on for near-record highs around 60 degrees Thursday," WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira said.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO