Electrical and Behavioral Signals in OCD Could Guide Adaptive Therapy

Healthcare is a stressful industry, leading to higher rates of anxiety, depression and stress than many other professions. The goal of this project was to offer a clinically-effective and cost-effective online cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety, stress and depression to at least 1,000 St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) employees and/or spouses by Sept. 15, 2018. The use of technology improved access to mental health services, allowed users convenience and instant access to care and made seeking care more comfortable for users who may not otherwise have sought mental health treatment. SilverCloud proved to be effective, cost efficient and scored high marks on user satisfaction. The success of the SilverCloud implementation at SLUHN is demonstrated by the utilization and outcomes data that were collected. Plans for adding additional SilverCloud programs and expanding SilverCloud availability to additional populations are under way.
