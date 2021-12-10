ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Electrical and Behavioral Signals in OCD Could Guide Adaptive Therapy

Genetic Engineering News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to improve treatment for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), researchers headed by teams at Brown University, and Baylor College of Medicine, have for the first time recorded electrical signals in the human brain that are associated with ebbs and flows in OCD symptoms, over an extended period, while individuals...

www.genengnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brown.edu

Researchers identify brain signals associated with OCD symptoms, paving way for adaptive treatment

The discovery of electrical signals in the brain associated with OCD could enable an emerging type of adaptive deep brain stimulation therapy as an improved treatment. OCD, which affects as much as 2% of the world’s population, causes recurring unwanted thoughts and repetitive behaviors. The disorder is often debilitating, and up to 20-40% of cases don’t respond to traditional drug or behavioral treatments. Deep brain stimulation, a technique that involves small electrodes precisely placed in the brain that deliver mild electrical pulses, is effective in treating over half of patients for whom other therapies failed. A limitation is that DBS is unable to adjust to moment-to-moment changes in OCD symptom, which are impacted by the physical and social environment . But adaptive DBS — which can adjust the intensity of stimulation in response to real-time signals recorded in the brain — could be more effective than traditional DBS and reduce unwanted side effects.
MENTAL HEALTH
bcm.edu

Brain stimulation device enables new understanding of OCD

A team of researchers surgically implanted brain stimulators in patients with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to not only treat their disabling symptoms but also – for the first time – to simultaneously record and wirelessly stream brain signals. All five patients, whose OCD symptoms were severe and resistant to conventional therapy, have enjoyed significant improvement. In addition, the novel recordings have helped explain the relationship between brain activity and OCD symptoms. Their findings were recently published in Nature Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

NIH-funded study could help improve deep brain stimulation therapy for OCD

In a small study, researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health captured more than 1,000 hours of brain recordings from patients with OCD in the clinic and at home. These data are a key first step towards designing improved deep brain stimulation (DBS) treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS has shown great promise for improving the lives of people living with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, and is now gaining traction for treating psychiatric conditions such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The study is published in Nature Medicine and funded through the NIH Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative.
SCIENCE
asapland.com

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Steps

Reflection on symptoms with objective analysis of symptoms is the first step. The second step is determining the stage after which it is important to maintain distance from depressive thoughts. The next phase requires identifying specific events that trigger depressive symptoms and avoiding these triggers when possible. Maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly, having adequate sleep, doing things you enjoy, maintaining good interpersonal relationships and reducing stimulants like caffeine and nicotine in your diet.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Therapy#Brain Research#Ocd#Electrical Stimulation#Brain Science#Behavioral Signals#Brown University#Nature Medicine
himss.org

Making Space for Healthy Minds: An Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program Case Study

Healthcare is a stressful industry, leading to higher rates of anxiety, depression and stress than many other professions. The goal of this project was to offer a clinically-effective and cost-effective online cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety, stress and depression to at least 1,000 St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) employees and/or spouses by Sept. 15, 2018. The use of technology improved access to mental health services, allowed users convenience and instant access to care and made seeking care more comfortable for users who may not otherwise have sought mental health treatment. SilverCloud proved to be effective, cost efficient and scored high marks on user satisfaction. The success of the SilverCloud implementation at SLUHN is demonstrated by the utilization and outcomes data that were collected. Plans for adding additional SilverCloud programs and expanding SilverCloud availability to additional populations are under way.
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Team pinpoints brain signals tied to OCD symptoms

Researchers have identified brain signals associated with obsessive compulsive disorder symptoms, paving the way for adaptive treatment. The researchers recorded electrical signals in the human brain associated with ebbs and flows in OCD symptoms over an extended period in participants’ homes as they went about daily living. The research...
MENTAL HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Reason for Energy Drain by Resting Neurons Could Point to New Therapies

The vulnerability of the brain to the disruption of its fuel supply is a major problem in neurology, and metabolic deficiencies have been noted in a host of common brain diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. But pound for pound, the brain consumes far more energy than other organs. Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have now found that the process of packaging neurotransmitters into vesicles may be responsible for this energy drain. Their studies, reported in Science Advances, provide important new insights that could help scientists better understand basic brain biology. This line of investigation could ultimately help to answer important medical queries and point to new treatments, the researchers suggested.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
irvineweekly.com

Could CBD Help With OCD?

This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a type of anxiety disorder that is characterized by intrusive obsessive thoughts which are generally followed by compulsive behaviors. CBD is now found to be effective for the treatment of this mental condition because of its ability to affect different body systems. This compound can be beneficial for you to naturally control this disorder without resulting in severe side effects, unlike the other medications used for alleviating OCD. Hence, we list some of the important advantages of CBD for OCD.
MENTAL HEALTH
AMA

Use these new guides to help integrate behavioral health care

Want to learn how your primary care practice—whether big or small, private or part of a health care system—can seamlessly integrate the screening and treatment of patients for suicide risk and substance use disorder into your current workflow? Or when and how to treat patients with psychotropic medications?
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Early intervention for psychosis might cost more initially but delivers a greater return on investment

Psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia cause severe distress and suffering for people who experience them and for their families. All too often, these illnesses prevent those affected from completing education, starting work or keeping a job, and participating in their communities. This can lead to impoverished lives and premature death, from suicide or preventable physical health conditions. People with psychotic illnesses die up to two decades earlier than those unaffected by these conditions. Read more: Physical health ignored in people with mental illness ...
MENTAL HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy