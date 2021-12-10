ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Best-Reviewed Boise Hotels For A Holiday Staycation

By Chris
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I think we can all agree that the holidays can be a hectic time for a lot of us. It’s tough to find a balance between work, seeing family, finding the perfect gift, and all of the...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Your $12 Million Stanley Ranch Awaits with Unbeatable Views

If Netflix hit show 'Selling Sunset' was in Idaho and the agent was wearing a cowboy hat this is the property they would highlight. If you have ever been up near Stanley Idaho I don't even have to tell you how unbelievable and incredible it is. This property is secluded with views and views and views. The décor inside and out is thoughtful, ranch inspired, artistic and detailed. The views though.... wow.
REAL ESTATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is This Controversial Christmas Decoration Too Scary For Boise?

Every year, Treasure Valley homeowners spend hundreds, if not thousands, on Christmas decorations to put smiles on faces throughout their neighborhood. Others spend even more and do elaborate displays that people drive from all over to see. Nativities, Santas, reindeer, snowmen, elves, candy canes, inflatable Mickeys, there are many different...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

A LITE-FM Christmas Wish for Kristi

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union. Megan wrote to us about her mom Kristi who's having a year where when it rains, it pours. Kristi's been battling pancreatitis and that's had her in and out of the hospital more time than Megan can count. Those hospital stays included a trip to Seattle for a procedure that's provided her with some relief and helped her get back to work.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

You Can Buy Every Gift From the ’12 Days of Christmas’ in Boise… Sorta

Every year PNC Bank does the math on how much it costs to purchase all of the items in the song "The 12 Days of Christmas." According to their research, this year, the total cost would be $41,205.58. That seems pricey, especially with the rising housing costs in the Treasure Valley. I wondered if I might be able to buy all of these gifts without leaving Idaho. Some of these items are just not available here. So in those cases, I opted for available substitutions. We want to stay as true to the song lyrics as possible, and we don't want to break any laws.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Garden City Idaho Applebee’s Server Receives $1000 Cash Tip from Family

Another wonderful and positive good news story to brighten you spirits this holiday season. These types of stories pop up now and again but usually from a national level, it has been awhile -if ever- that a tip this massive has been gifted to a server, much less one at an inexpensive spot like Applebee's. Hey maybe it was Walker Hayes who recently put Applebee's back on the map with his hit Fancy Like?
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

23 Businesses Nampa Would Love to See Fill Its Abandoned Kmart

Nampa's 'Big K' Kmart store at 1813 Caldwell Blvd closed its doors for the last time in August 2018. Until this fall, the building has been pretty sad and lonely. Its parking lot has played host to offsite car sales for Team Mazda or a Christmas tree lot for Hopkins Evergreens during the holiday season. That changed in October when Ray's Diesel & Automotive Repair moved their shop into what used to be Kmart's autocare center on the side of the building facing Karcher Road.
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Cities 100 Years Ago: See How Yours Has Changed!

The history of Idaho in rich and full of hardworking, entrepreneurial, and visionary individuals. The first permanent settlement in Idaho was Franklin. Franklin was established by the Mormons in 1860, and since then the state has grown to be what it is today. Now, Idaho is known for many things....
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#The Perfect Gift#One Of Them#Staycation#Downtown Boise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
107.9 LITE FM

The Ninth Best College Town is in Idaho and It’s Not Boise

Think back to when you started a search for where you wanted to continue your education after high school. Was the town a school was in an important factor in your decision?. For many college students it's important that a college town offers a lot of attractions like concert venues, theaters and shopping. The sports scene and dining options can be appealing too. We...apparently did it wrong, because we went to a small college in a dry Amish town with one nice restaurant and one coffee shop. But hey, they had a college radio station with an actual format and that was reason enough to stick it out for four years.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s Famous Grove Hotel is Hiring

The Grove Hotel is known as one of the best, most beautiful and busiest hotels in Boise. I love driving by it on my way home everyday as I exit downtown Boise to get on I-84 and head home to Meridian. The gorgeous brick wall that looks like an artful waterfall is fun to look at every single time. You can enjoy that wall and everything else that the Grove Hotel has by working there!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s Best Hot Chocolate Is At This Downtown Coffee Shop

As a non-coffee drinker, I often feel out of place. Non-coffee drinkers get shunned in ways that only smokers must understand. If you walk into your morning meeting with a biodegradable cup with a cardboard sleeve around it, you become instantly viewed as cooler than if you walk in with a 20 oz. Soda that you bought in the vending machine. Both provide caffeine, but only one offers cool points.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

How This Instagram Account is Spreading Holiday Cheer in Idaho

It’s the season of good deeds, and there’s an Instagram account that is bringing holiday cheer to everyone near. Back in the Spring of 2020, it seemed like the end was upon us. Depression, anxiety, and alcohol consumption were at an all-time high. The news was FILLED with COVID-19 news and caused mass hysteria and toilet paper shortages.
INTERNET
107.9 LITE FM

Why You Should Never Buy a Tesla If You Live In Idaho

Over the past couple of days, Boise started getting a lot more snow. And that’s the thing, it’s only the start. With more snow and dropping temperatures, that means slippery road conditions and more accidents. That’s why it’s important when you live in Idaho to only purchase winter-friendly vehicles. Whether you’re in the market for a new vehicle or not, this is important information to know if you live in a cold state!
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy